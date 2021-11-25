An innovative association for an unconventional story

You would like to read
- Orient Electric launches new modular switch range
- Wurfel awarded the Best Modular Kitchen Brand, Again
- GIS Mapping & Geospatial Engineering in India gears up for huge changes
- Genesys International Ltd files two patents in 3D and Mobile mapping space
- GM Modular supplies groceries to over 15,000 needy families
New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/Mediawire): GM is a leading switches and home electrical company that has delivered path-breaking products and innovative solutions in the form of Switches and accessories, LEDs, Fans, Home Automation, and much more.
They have always set new benchmarks with their products and made their way into millions of homes around the globe. GM Modular in association with Sajid Nadiadwala are proud to announce the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty along with the co-star Tara Sutaria in his upcoming film, Tadap, set to hit the theatres on December 3, 2021.
Suniel Shetty, the brand ambassador of GM Modular added "I am associated with GM Modular since a long time and I am really excited for this association. This is a testament to our long-standing partnership and commitment".
Further adds Jayanth Jain, CEO and MD of GM Modular quotes "We at GM, believe in innovation and we know it works wonders. Similarly, the film with its unconventional story will definitely amaze the audience."
GM Modular has an exciting contest in store for all the movie buffs. All you have to do is to take the GM #SwitchToABetterMove challenge on their instagram handle (@gmmodular) and stand a chance to win free tickets for the movie every day and be among the first to watch it in your nearest theatre. Five lucky winners will also get a chance to hang out with Ahan Shetty!
Click the link to participate in the contest
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvqwtMWuSaM)
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor