PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28: Anlon Technology Solutions Limited, a specialized engineering solutions company focused on airport, municipal, and industrial infrastructure equipment, announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26 & FY26. The Company's "Make in India" manufacturing strategy has significantly reshaped its revenue mix, operational capabilities, and long-term growth trajectory, positioning it as a key player in critical infrastructure solutions across aviation, municipal, and industrial sectors. Key Financial Highlights -FY26 Revenue (₹ Lakhs) - FY26: 10,591.69 | FY25: 5,023.30 | YoY Growth: 110.85% PAT (₹ Lakhs) - FY26: 1,387.53 | FY25: 649.01 | YoY Growth: 113.79% PAT Margin (%) - FY26: 13.10% | FY25: 12.92 % | 18 Bps

Revenue (₹ Lakhs) - H2 FY26: 6,453.51 | H2 FY25: 3,117.34 | YoY Growth: 107.02% PAT (₹ Lakhs) - H2 FY26: 845.21 | H2 FY25: 394.03 | YoY Growth: 114.50% PAT Margin (%) - H2 FY26: 13.10% | H2 FY25: 12.64% | 46 Bps Order Book - Strong Visibility - Make in India (MII) - 27.69 ₹ Crores - Value Added in India - 17.89 ₹ Crores - Operation & Maintenance (AMC) - 21.74 ₹ Crores - Traded Equipment - 28.80 ₹ Crores - Spare Parts - 10.75 ₹ Crores - Commission - 3.28 ₹ Crores - Total Order Book - 110.15 ₹ Crores

OPERATIONAL & BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS (FY26) - Manufacturing scale-up with indigenous equipment manufacturing becoming the core revenue driver. - Revenue Segment Mix for FY26 comprised Manufacturing & Assembly (~50%), AMC & Services (~27%) and Distribution Business (~23%). - Strong operational performance resulted in net cash inflow from operations of ₹832.48 Lakhs during FY26. - Continued rollout of Indigenous Runway & Road Sweeping Machines across key infrastructure projects. - Successfully completed refurbishment of the world's largest firefighting vehicle at Goa Airport. - Achieved a major milestone by becoming the first manufacturer in India to receive the EN 14043 Conformity Certificate from TUV SUD for Turntable Ladder with Rescue Lift equipment.

- Developed in-house runway cleaning solutions for AAI with approximately 30% cost advantage over imported alternatives. - Strategic partnerships with global OEMs continue to strengthen positioning in high-value infrastructure projects. - Installed base expansion supporting recurring revenue growth through AMC, spare parts, and refurbishment services. Management Commentary Commenting on the performance, Mr. Unnikrishnan Nair P M, Managing Director, stated: "FY26 has been a transformational year for Anlon Technology Solutions Limited as we accelerated our transition from a service-led organization to a manufacturing-driven engineering solutions company. The successful execution of our 'Make in India' strategy has strengthened our operational capabilities, enhanced margins, and significantly improved our positioning in critical infrastructure projects.

During the year, we achieved several important milestones, including the successful refurbishment of the world's largest firefighting vehicle at Goa Airport and the delivery of multiple indigenously engineered airport infrastructure solutions. We also became the first manufacturer in India to receive the EN 14043 Conformity Certificate from TUV SUD for Turntable Ladder with Rescue Lift equipment, reinforcing our strong focus on quality, compliance, and engineering excellence. Our strategic partnerships with global OEMs such as Rosenbauer International AG and Bucher Municipal further validate our manufacturing capabilities and open new long-term growth opportunities in both domestic and international markets. With a strong order book of approximately ₹110.15 Crores as on March 31, 2026, increasing adoption of indigenous infrastructure solutions, and a growing recurring revenue base through AMC, spare parts, and refurbishment services, we remain confident about sustaining profitable growth and creating long-term value for stakeholders."

About Anlon Technology Solutions Limited Founded in 2015, Anlon Technology Solutions Limited provides advanced engineering solutions for aviation, municipal, and industrial sectors. The Company specializes in safety and infrastructure solutions, supported by indigenous manufacturing, strategic partnerships, and a strong focus on innovation and quality. Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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