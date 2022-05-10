Another Superhit Remake from South 'Dear Dia' is Set to Strike a Chord

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): There are several Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada films that have been adapted in a Bollywood manner. 'Dear Dia' is one such upcoming movie. Under the name of Netrix Entertainment, the movie will be distributed. Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha produces the movie, which was written and directed by KS Ashoka (the director of the Kannada film Dia).

The movie is unlike any other love tale you've ever seen, and it will build an unfathomable picture in your mind. Songs by Palak Muchhal, Jubin Nautiyal, Shankar Mahadevan, and Jyotica Tangri have also been recorded for Dear Dia.

Mihika Kushwaha is making her debut in the film industry with Dear Dia. Talking about her movie, Mihika Kushwaha says, "We have grown up watching Bollywood movies where the love triangles were always idealistic. But this film has something unique about it. It all feels very real and practicable. We hope that Dear Dia touches your heart and leaves you awestruck."

To catch the Trailer, please click on the link (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bQ4ec-t_q8)

Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha, the movie's producer, gives his thoughts:

When asked, "Many love triangle films have been made, what makes Dear Dia unique?" The Producer stated "The treatment given to the film is different. The climax is unusual from the typical happy endings of Indian cinema. It will be difficult for audiences to judge things as the story moves further."

"Are there any recollections from the set of Dear Dia that you'd want to share?" Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha shared that "Once, during the winter shoots, we shot for almost 16 to 18 hours, and had to stop the shoot because of extreme fog at around 3 am. Next, we were shooting at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. Mihika and Ujjawal were seriously injured in a scene, so the makeup that the artist did was so real that it felt as if they were really injured in an accident. Both the actors had bandages rolled over their body parts, blood oozing out of the plaster and a lot of marks on their bodies. When the actors were roaming the hospital, hospital staff and other people asked them to sit and relax as they thought they were seriously injured, but they did not know that both of the actors were in the character's ensembles."

Lastly, "Do you believe Dear Dia will be a box office success?" to which Dear Dia movie's producer replied that "It was a super hit movie in the Kannada language with no songs and we have added four beautiful songs, sung by iconic singers like Jubin Nautiyal, Shankar Mahadevan, Palak Muchhal and Jyotica Tangri. And the movie is going to blast."

'Dear Dia' features Mihika Kushwaha, Pruthvi Ambaar, and Ujjwal Sharma in prominent roles. Directed by K.S. Ashoka, Produced by Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha and Netrix Entertainment, Distributed by White Lion Entertainment. Songs by Palak Muchhal, Jubin Nautiyal, Shankar Mahadevan, and Jyotica Tangri. Releasing on June 10, 2022, in the theatres near you.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)