PRNewswire New York [US], April 23: Aokah, the GCC Operating SystemsM purpose-built to orchestrate Global Capability Centers from strategy through scale, today announced the general availability of Explorer and Builder -- two integrated intelligence products that fundamentally change how enterprises design, justify, and execute GCC programs. Three global enterprises in consumer goods, diversified manufacturing, and logistics are already using Explorer and Builder to make faster, more defensible location decisions and build GCCs with execution confidence. Explorer compresses weeks of location analysis and business case development into days. It helps executives clarify why they are building a GCC, select the right operating model, evaluate and score global locations against a weighted, scenario-driven framework, and produce a board-ready business case grounded in data and explainable assumptions. Where traditional consulting engagements deliver a static PowerPoint months after the need arose, Explorer delivers a living, scenario-tested intelligence environment that travels with the enterprise decision.

Builder takes that decision and governs its execution. It serves as the independent orchestration and governance layer across every workstream -- legal entity formation, talent acquisition, vendor onboarding, facilities, IT, and compliance -- regardless of whether the enterprise is building independently, through a Build-Operate-Transfer partner, or in a hybrid model. Builder surfaces execution risk before it becomes failure. It tracks milestones against the original business case and generates the governance transparency that boards and executive sponsors require. The Problem Aokah Is Built to Solve GCC failure is not a strategy problem. Enterprises know where they want to go. It is an execution and orchestration problem. The gap between the decision and the delivered outcome -- the months of fragmented consulting, disconnected spreadsheets, vendor misalignment, and milestone drift -- is where billions of dollars of enterprise value are lost annually. More than 72% of GCC builds experience material delays or cost overruns within their first 24 months. Explorer and Builder exist to close that gap.

"Enterprises are making GCC commitments based on static analyses and fragmented execution models. Explorer gives leadership the rigor and confidence to make the decision. Builder gives them the governance to ensure the decision delivers. Together, they move GCC management from hope-based execution to confidence-based delivery." -- Atul Vashistha, Founder & CEO, Aokah Three Enterprises Already Executing with Aokah Three global enterprises across consumer goods, diversified manufacturing, and logistics are already using Explorer and Builder in live programs. Their use cases reflect the breadth of GCC complexity that the platform is designed to handle. A Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods company used Explorer to build the business case and location selection framework for a new global capability center focused on digital, data, and supply chain analytics. Under pressure to move quickly without sacrificing rigor, the team used Explorer to evaluate multiple candidate markets, model total cost of ownership across scenarios, and produce a defensible, board-ready recommendation in a fraction of the time a traditional consulting engagement would have required.

A diversified global manufacturer used Builder to govern the execution of a GCC program spanning entity formation, talent acquisition, vendor onboarding, and IT provisioning across a complex multi-workstream build. With operations spread across multiple business units and geographies, the company needed a single governance system to track dependencies, surface risks early, and provide leadership with real-time visibility into program health. Builder delivered that unified orchestration layer from the first week of engagement. A global logistics and medical enterprise used Explorer and Builder together to evaluate a strategic footprint expansion and govern its execution. Explorer clarified the operating model, scored shortlisted locations against a weighted framework aligned to the company's talent and resilience priorities, and generated the business case that secured board approval. Builder then carried those assumptions forward into execution governance, ensuring that the decisions made during planning remained visible and accountable throughout delivery.

The feedback from a client, a transformation leader in the CPG industry, highlighted that Aokah provided more than his internal teams and advisors had been able to deliver. The business case built in Explorer did not remain a static document post-board approval, but evolved into the governance anchor for execution, with Builder actively tracking progress. This ensured that, for the first time, strategy and execution were seamlessly integrated within a single system. What Makes Explorer and Builder Different The GCC advisory and tooling landscape is populated by point solutions. Location intelligence tools provide city rankings without decision context. Program management tools provide milestone tracking without embedded expertise. Consulting firms provide analysis without execution continuity. Aokah is the only platform that connects the strategic decision to execution governance within a single, continuous intelligence system.

Explorer's defensibility comes not from more data points, but from decision context. The platform helps enterprises define GCC purpose and operating model before scoring locations, embeds scenario sensitivity logic so that assumptions are visible and testable, and produces exports designed for board and C-suite consumption, not internal analyst review. Builder's defensibility comes from independence and embedded expertise. Enterprises using a BOT provider no longer must accept the provider's version of execution reality. Builder provides a neutral governance layer, tracking provider performance against the original business case and alerting when reality diverges from plan. The platform's dependency logic reflects the sequencing intelligence of more than 300 GCC programs -- encoded into the platform, not housed in a consultant's head.

Availability Explorer and Builder are available immediately for enterprise licensing. Engagements are structured as platform subscriptions, with optional expert validation checkpoints for critical decision moments, along with optional program management. Organizations evaluating their first GCC build, expanding an existing footprint, seeking guidance on operating model, or needing independent governance over a BOT arrangement are encouraged to contact Aokah directly. About Aokah Aokah is the world's first Expert + Intelligence platform built to orchestrate Global Capability Centers with foresight, speed, and resilience. Founded by a globally recognized team with over 25 years of GCC, GBS, and global business services leadership experience, Aokah combines agentic AI with practitioner expertise codified from 300+ enterprise GCC programs and intelligence from 900+ cities worldwide. The Aokah platform is organized across five integrated intelligence foundations -- Program, Geo, Talent, Ecosystem, and Delivery Wisdom -- providing a unified system of decision support, execution governance, and real-time risk management across the full GCC lifecycle. Aokah operates as a true partner to consulting firms, IT services providers, and BPO organizations, amplifying delivery capability with governance infrastructure and execution intelligence.

For more information, visit www.aokah.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761955/5485659/Aokah_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)