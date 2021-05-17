Apollo Diagnostics opens drive-through RT PCR testing centres in Hyderabad and Pune

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/Mediawire): The surge in COVID cases has citizens scouting for RT PCR testing centers, however these centers either offer testing at specific timings or being too crowded has inconvenienced those in dire need.
With scant manpower and limited Covid-19 testing kiosks, one has to wait for several hours in long queues to get RT-PCR tests done.
To assist people who are running from pillar to post in this pandemic to get tests done, Apollo Diagnostics - the diagnostic vertical of Apollo Health & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., has set up a few unique and patient-convenient, 'ICMR Approved', drive-through testing facilities for COVID-19 RT-PCR in Hyderabad and Pune.
"For the convenience of people and to increase testing with safety protocols, we have set up multiple Covid-19 RT- PCR drive through testing facilities in Hyderabad and one unit in Pune. We are planning to have more such set-ups at various locations across India to help mitigate the risk of virus and ensure testing with ease," said Vishwajit Reddy Konda, Business Lead - Digital Innovation, Development & Data Analytics, Apollo Diagnostics, on the launching of these facilities.
The complete process from registration to payment at these facilities is digital and contactless and the facilities are fully equipped for the testing, with a capacity to handle up to 250 patients per day.
Currently two such facilities are operational in Hyderabad, one at Meridian School and the other at Jubilee Hills Public School; whereas in Pune it is located at NSG IT Park, Aundh. Residents residing in areas like Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Madhapur, KPBH, Kondapur, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Shaikpet, Film Nagar and Attapur can avail of the Apollo facilities setup in Hyderabad.
Those desiring to undergo RT-PCR test have to follow these 5 easy and safe steps:
1. Register by scanning a QR code
2. Receive a token number on Mobile.
3. After the token is generated, complete the payment process online and move ahead for testing.
4. As per as the token generated, the lab technician will collect sample from the patient from the comfort of one's vehicle.
5. Once the sample is collected, the patient will receive a message with details and the digital invoice.
People wanting to get tested should carry necessary government specified documents like Aadhaar Card and Pan Card to avail of this facility. Apollo Diagnostics will deliver reports within timeframe of 48-72 hours. The entire process is designed in a way to complete the whole registration and payment without any contact.
In the coming days, Apollo Diagnostics will set-up similar facilities across other cities in India.
For more details on active locations, visit our website (https://www.apollodiagnostics.in/)
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
