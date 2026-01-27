PNN Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27: The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) is accepting applications for the third batch of its marquee two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) programme for working professionals. The last date for applications is February 10, 2026. The institute is among the few globally to hold the "Triple Crown" of international accreditations - EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA. This LIVE online degree programme, running from March 2026 to March 2028 and comprising 900 learning hours, equips mid-career leaders with advanced general management capabilities, strategic perspectives and behavioural insights to navigate complex business environments. The Master of Management Studies, in collaboration with TimesPro, equips professionals to develop rigorous, holistic management expertise across core disciplines such as microeconomics, marketing, operations, finance, human resources and strategic management. Learners deepen this foundation through carefully curated electives, applied projects and a thesis track in the later terms. They cultivate data-driven decision-making, responsible leadership, ethical judgement and the ability to navigate complex global business environments through interactive learning and three on-campus immersions, spanning 16 days, which also foster rich peer-to-peer collaboration. Recent cohorts have drawn accomplished professionals from IT, financial services, marketing and advertising, sales, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare and more, representing senior roles including CEOs, Vice Presidents, Directors, General Managers, Senior Managers and analysts.

Rapid advances in technology, particularly in artificial intelligence and information processing, are set to reshape an estimated 86 per cent of businesses globally over the next five years. Yet, even amid this disruption, the World Economic Forum anticipates a net increase of 78 million jobs worldwide by 2030, signalling a decisive shift from automation to augmentation. In this context, sustained investment in learning and development has become a strategic imperative: 94 per cent of employees state they would remain longer with organisations that invest in their growth, while 77 per cent directly associate learning new skills with a stronger sense of purpose in their roles, underscoring the intrinsic value of continuous development.

Speaking on the programme announcement, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore said, "Our two-year online degree programme for working professionals embodies IIM Indore's dedication to developing leaders who excel amid complexity and change. By integrating rigorous academic frameworks with practical insights, we empower participants to strengthen critical thinking, elevate decision-making and cultivate resilience. This structured yet flexible learning journey prepares individuals to lead with confidence while balancing career demands and driving impactful growth." Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro said, "The Master of Management Studies for working professionals embodies IIM Indore's ethos of academic rigour, applied learning and leadership with purpose. By combining live online classes with immersive campus engagements and a strong practitioner-led orientation, the programme enables professionals to integrate advanced management thinking into their daily decision-making. It empowers them to steer complex, multi-stakeholder environments with confidence, while advancing both their own careers and the long-term ambitions of their organisations."

Admission requires a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for candidates from reserved categories), at least two years of full-time work experience, and a valid CAT, GMAT, GRE or IIM-EAT score, followed by a personal interview. On successful completion, participants earn the MMS degree and full IIM Indore alumni status, together with the associated alumni benefits and privileges. The programme adopts a rich, application-oriented pedagogy delivered through live online classes that integrate lectures, interactive workshops, group discussions, quizzes, simulations, hands-on activities, tests and assignments. TimesPro conducts these sessions via its state-of-the-art Interactive Learning platform in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, enabling busy entrepreneurs and senior executives to pursue high-impact learning with flexibility and minimal disruption to their professional commitments.

About IIM Indore: IIM Indore is among the 100 global business schools to receive the prestigious Triple Crown in the form of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. IIM Indore has been consistently ranked in the top by various National and International ranking agencies, including NIRF, QS, and the FT-100 rankings. The institute offers a diverse set of executive education opportunities, spanning several long-term and short-term courses. With a robust offering of 200+ executive programmes, including specialized courses tailored for the UAE, GCC, and the Middle East, IIM Indore empowers professionals with globally relevant skills and expertise. About TimesPro: TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level. TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.