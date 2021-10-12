ApplyBoard expands presence in India with new office in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): ApplyBoard, the online platform empowering students around the world to access top-quality education, announces the grand opening of its brand-new office in Gurugram.

The state-of-the-art office located in DLF World Tech Park will provide international students, recruitment partners and schools increased access to exceptional service and technology.

Expanding ApplyBoard's presence in India and the growing number of India team members will play an integral part in ApplyBoard's mission to educate the world and break down barriers to international education.

Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, ApplyBoard experienced pent-up demand from international students across the world and continues to grow its global presence to help meet the market demand. The investment in India is a testament to the strength of the India team and future growth of the entire region.

ApplyBoard's expansion in India also comes at a time where the country is placing more and more investment in education following India's National Education Policy approved in July 2020, which outlines the transformative vision of India's new education system.

"In just six years, ApplyBoard has become the global leader in international student recruitment and we're thrilled to make new strides through this expansion in India. In order to scale and help the millions of students seeking to further their education, we need to expand and grow our team," said Martin Basiri, CEO and Co-founder of ApplyBoard. "Considering we have more than 400 team members in India and the country is home to one of the largest student populations aspiring to study abroad, opening our new Gurugram office was the natural next step."

The new Gurugram office features amenities such as an expanded cafeteria, thoughtfully-designed meeting rooms, relaxation spaces, flexible design options, touchless entry and exits, and more. As ApplyBoard celebrates, the team continues to execute its return to the office strategy in a safe and phased manner with policies in place due to COVID-19 health and wellness guidance.

"The grand opening of ApplyBoard's Gurugram office is an important milestone that will help further build the Indian education sector," said Rt. Honourable Jo Johnson, ApplyBoard Advisory Board Chairman. "ApplyBoard is building a movement - an education revolution. It's building a world where anyone anywhere can have access to the best education regardless of where they were born. In India, ApplyBoard is already serving thousands of students and Indian recruitment partners with over 1,500 schools in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia and this new office expansion will help more Indian students during their education journey."

Since being founded in 2015, ApplyBoard has assisted more than 200,000 students with their educational journey and works with over 1,500 primary, secondary, and post-secondary educational institutions. Outside of its headquarters based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, ApplyBoard has team members in 25 countries including India, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Nepal, Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States.

ApplyBoard empowers students around the world to access the best education by simplifying the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,500 institutions across Canada, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

ApplyBoard, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, has helped more than 200,000 students from more than 125 countries along their educational journeys since 2015.

To learn more, visit (https://www.applyboard.com).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)