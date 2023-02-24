Appy Pie launches AI App Generator, Introducing intelligence to its popular no-code platform

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/India PR Distribution): App Builder Appy Pie, the leading no-code mobile app development platform, has announced the launch of its AI App Generator, which enables anyone to create mobile apps for their business or personal needs using artificial intelligence (AI). The AI App Generator is the latest in Appy Pie's line of no-code mobile app development tools that allow users to generate a ready-to-use mobile app with just a few clicks, without any coding knowledge. The AI App Generator is the first of its kind: it uses AI to automatically generate apps with custom features and content based on user input.

On Appy Pie's (https://www.appypie.com/ai-app-generator) AI App Generator platform, users can enter a text input describing the type of mobile app they need. The platform uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) to then convert the text into a fully-functional application. This is especially useful for SMEs and other small-scale businesses as it helps generate highly detailed and customized applications tailored to their exact needs. Moreover, this can save businesses time, money, and resources by eliminating the need to hire a software developer or IT consultant.

"We are thrilled to be launching the AI App Generator. It's a revolutionary tool that will make mobile app development easier and more accessible than ever before. Anybody can now create powerful apps with just a few clicks, no coding required." says Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie. "The Appy Pie AI App Generator is a revolutionary way to create apps easily and quickly. All a user needs to do is describe their app preferences, and the AI will take care of the rest. Building an app has never been easier or more affordable with the Appy Pie AI App Generator," he adds.

With Appy Pie's AI App Generator, users can not only build apps but also customize them with their branding, colors, and icons. Once the app is complete, it can be published directly to the App Store or Google Play for immediate download. Appy Pie provides comprehensive support to all users throughout the app generation and submission process.

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally (G2) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes (Capterra). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world (GetApp).

