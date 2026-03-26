NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: ArisInfra Solutions Limited, (ARIS), one of India's leading tech-enabled supply and services companies for the construction and real estate sectors, has approved the amalgamation of ArisUnitern RE Solutions, its Developer-as-a-Service subsidiary. The scheme is subject to requisite regulatory and statutory approvals, including NCLT, SEBI, stock exchanges, shareholders, and creditors, and carries an appointed date of April 1, 2026. The amalgamation formalises a model that has already been operating in an integrated manner across customers, supply chains, and execution. By linking procurement, development, and delivery within a unified framework, the integrated model enables deeper engagement with customers along with higher value capture per engagement. It also removes structural complexity associated with separate legal entities, placing both businesses on a single balance sheet and enabling more streamlined decision-making across the organisation.

Sharing how this development changes operations at ARIS, Ronak Morbia, Chairman & Managing Director, Arisinfra Solutions Ltd said, "Our technology stack now operates with direct visibility across both supply and execution, allowing data from project-level activity to inform demand forecasting, pricing decisions, and credit control with greater precision. At the same time, the Developer-as-a-Service business is able to draw more seamlessly on the supply network to manage costs and timelines. This creates a closed-loop system where each project strengthens the underlying intelligence of the platform, enabling more consistent and efficient outcomes across procurement and on-ground delivery." The shift also enables closer engagement with developers, infrastructure clients, and vendor partners through a single interface, positioning the company as a single accountable partner across the value chain. Developers and landowners benefit from a more coordinated approach across capital structuring, procurement, execution, and sales, reducing complexity and improving timelines. Infrastructure clients gain from more consistent supply, clearer pricing, and deeper project-level engagement. Vendor partners can see stronger demand visibility, improved capacity utilisation, and more predictable order flows across projects.

Post-merger, ARIS will consolidate 100% of ArisUnitern's earnings, eliminating non-controlling interest and improving return ratios. Shedding light on the rationale behind the merger, Navin Dhanuka, Director, ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt. Ltd said, "ArisUnitern's growth over the past three years gives us strong confidence in this model. Revenue has scaled from INR 130 million in FY23 to INR 432 million in FY25, with INR 517 million recorded in the first nine months of FY26 and a profit before tax of INR 329 million. This represents more than threefold growth over the period and reflects strong margin quality, indicating that the model has held up across cycles and can scale with discipline.

Having both sides of the business within one structure changes how we engage across projects. Each mandate can now extend across a wider set of services, increasing value per project while improving how work is planned and delivered. With a network of over 3,000 customers and 2,000 vendors, we are seeing strong network effects across projects and geographies. The asset-light nature of the business positions us to scale this platform up to 10x with limited incremental capital, while the interaction between execution mandates and supply relationships creates a compounding cycle of demand across the system, opening up opportunities across new categories and markets."

Additionally, the restructuring simplifies internal structures by removing duplication across entities and bringing governance under a single framework. This is expected to improve working capital management and enable faster, more coordinated decision-making across the business. The company operates at a national level, supported by a growing services portfolio that can expand further on the same underlying infrastructure. Over time, ARIS aims to establish itself as an operating layer for construction in India, organising a fragmented ecosystem through a combination of supply, services, and technology. As the business deepens its capabilities, the focus will remain on expanding the network, enhancing execution capacity, and building AI-led intelligence across systems, while retaining an asset-light model with growth largely self-funded through internal accruals.

About Arisinfra Solutions Ltd. Arisinfra Solutions Limited is a Mumbai-based technology-enabled B2B company operating in the real estate and construction sectors, bringing together material supply, project services, and proprietary technology within a single network. Positioned as a control tower for construction, the company connects developers, contractors, and vendors through an integrated system that manages procurement, logistics, execution, and data flows. Built on an asset-light model with execution at its core, ARIS combines supply capabilities with project-level services to ensure continuity from sourcing to delivery. Its technology stack enables visibility across orders, deliveries, documentation, and credit, allowing for more disciplined operations and improved coordination across stakeholders.

Backed by a network of over 3,000 customers and 2,000 vendors, ARIS operates at a national level. Its delivery capabilities are supported by a team with over 250 years of combined industry experience and a portfolio spanning more than 22 million square feet and approximately $2 billion in managed value. The asset-light structure allows the company to expand while maintaining discipline across capital deployment and operational performance. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)