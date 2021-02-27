Army organises outreach event in J-K's Baramulla

You would like to read
Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 27 (ANI): With the aim of further strengthening relations with the youth in Kashmir, the Indian Army organised a public outreach program - "A day with Company Commander" in Baramulla district.
During the event, people from the surrounding areas got an opportunity to visit the Army camp and get a glimpse of life as an Army jawan.
Games were also organised for children, such as musical chairs, pour glass from the ball, tug of war, etc. Children wholeheartedly participated in all the events with great enthusiasm and vigour.
"Today we interacted with the army officers and the children played many games and had a fun time. This establishes a very close relationship between the army and the locals. I highly appreciate such programs and hope that they will continue in the future," said a resident of the area who participated in the program.
"I am so glad that such a program was organised. This camp is very big and there is a lot of room to play here. We played kabaddi with other children from the district. The army has organised many such events before where I came to play Kabaddi, football and hockey," said Sayeed Irfan, a young boy who participated in the event.
He also added that he aspires to be an Army Commander when he grows up. (ANI)
