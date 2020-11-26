Arun Vasu Announced New President of Surfing Federation of India

You would like to read
- Tamil Nadu Telecommunications reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter
- Elgi Equipments signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu
- Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.57 crore in the September 2020 quarter
- Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
- Adani Enterprises ties up with Tamil Nadu Govt for data centre
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Surfing Federation of India, the recognized National Governing Body for surfing in India has a very important news for the entire surfing community. Today, The company is announcing the new governing council headed by the new President Mr. Arun Vasu from Surf Turf, Covelong Point. The main focus of the new council is to continue the good work done by the previous office by "building a healthy surfing community" and further aim to develop the sport and deliver equal opportunity & support for all surfers at all levels in India.
As the founding President Kishore Kumar passed the baton to Arun Vasu, a new council was formed to take surfing, paddle-boarding and other disciplines of surfing to the next level. The council comprises experienced members from various walks who will be focusing on different aspects of development of the sport in India.
Arun Vasu is the Chairman and Managing Director of TT Group and the Honorary Consul for Sweden (South India) has been windsurfing from the age of 13. With 37 years of experience in the adventure tourism industry, he has successfully made water sports accessible along the east coast of India by establishing one of the successful surf schools (Surf Turf) on the east coast & Covelong Point Surfing Festival. This is his way of sharing the tremendous joy he experiences in the ocean and the discipline he learns from the sport with as many as he can. His heart is in India being recognized on the world surfing map and aiding athletes to tour the world showcasing their talent from coast to coast, making India proud.
Rammohan Paranjape, the founding Vice-President of SFI will continue in the same position bringing his decade long experience to the new council, joined by Mr. Jehan Driver as General Secretary who is an avid waterman and a long time advisor of SFI for developmental programs and policy making. The council is further strengthened by Nawaz Jabbar (Chennai) and Gaurav Hegde (Mangalore) both coming from business backgrounds who happen to be surfing enthusiasts and have played vital roles in the development of surfing in their regions.
The star of the council is the addition of Somdev Devvarman, former professional tennis player, an Arjuna Awardee and a recipient of Padma Shri award who brought laurels to India. Being an accomplished athlete and now a Surf & SUP enthusiast, Somdev understands the sport of surfing and it's lifestyle. The agenda for the council is to develop the sport in India in liaison with sports departments and other organizations and Somdev will play a key role in that.
Last but not least, development of women's surfing is also an important goal for the council thus with the addition of Dr Ishani Choudhary, an orthopaedic surgeon by profession and a long time surfing enthusiast who's well versed with challenges in development of women surfing will be spearheading the women's surf development programme. For more details please go through the company's website: http://www.surfturf.in/
The new governing council is excited and has already begun working on setting the agenda for the coming year with the hope of further developing and connecting the surfing community across the country.
Agency: www.prvision.in
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor