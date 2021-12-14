Arvind Kumar joins Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) as Director General

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arvind Kumar has joined as Director General of Software Technology of India (STPI). Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. STPI is fuelling the culture of tech entrepreneurship and innovation in the country by launching 25-plus Centres of Entrepreneurship in emerging technology domains.

NGIS is flagship program of MeitY implemented by STPI to realise the vision of NPSP to democratise software product development in Tier-2/3 cities by providing a robust ecosystem, which will lead to IPR creation, product development, and generate employment opportunities for skilled talent pool. Under Arvind Kumar's able leadership STPI will further reach new heights.

Arvind Kumar, DG, STPI, said, "STPI, in my opinion, should serve as a one-stop-shop for technology startups. I believe that startups can primarily contribute to the accomplishment of Governments/MeitY's vision of one trillion-dollar digital economy."

Currently, STPI-registered units have reached IT/ITeS/ESDM exports of over Rs. 5 lakh crores. STPI is one of the largest tech incubators in India with an area of approx.13 lakh square feet spread across various Tier 1/2/3 cities. STPI is also assisting in the formulation of India BPO Promotion Scheme 2.0. Further to strengthen the electronics sector, STPI has undertaken rolling out of the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme.

Before joining STPI, Arvind Kumar was working in the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) since 2004. As an advisor in TRAI, he was responsible for broadband, data security and privacy issues, manufacturing, DTH, IPTV, TV broadcasting and OTT, after having worked since 1997 in the Indian Government-run premier technology centre, C-DoT. He holds an MTech degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi.

STPI has been working with a distinct focus for promotion of IT/ITES exports from the country by providing single window regulatory services under STP & EHTP schemes, plug & play incubation facilities for the start-up companies and young entrepreneurs as well as High-Speed Data Communication (HSDC) services for seamless access for offshore IT/ITES exports. STPI has been successfully delivering Statutory services to the IT/ITES industry in most industry-friendly environment and has earned the goodwill of the industry for its liberal style of functioning.

Working closely with all the stakeholders, STPI has played a key role in transforming the country as the most preferred IT destination, a fact that is aptly proven by the stupendous growth in exports by STP units from Rs. 52 crores in 1992-93 to Rs. 4, 74,183 crores in 2019-20.

