Ashar Anis Khan's music video, Cassette released worldwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/PNN): Music Composer & Producer Ashar Anis Khan released his 4th music album, Cassette In a packed house premiere held at Red Bulb Studio in Mumbai.

Actor Salman Shaikh & debutant Shivangi Rai has done a commendable job in the song. The song has been shot with a great storyline, and a conceptual video is winning hearts. Produced by Sifar Productions, Hungama Music & Hungama Artist Aloud has released the video across the globe. The music video is directed by Dipanshu Saini & sung by renowned singer Shahid Mallya.

Actors Jasveer Kaur, Shweta Khanduri & Vandana Lalwani Verma were stunned by the performances in the music video & said Salman has outdone himself in this music video.

Ashar said he wanted to make this song like a movie, so he, along with his team, tried to make something worth watching. He wants to appeal to everyone to watch this song and appreciate good music. Content is king everywhere, so please give it a watch.

Singer Shahid Mallya said Ashar is an amazing composer & we loved the video and wish the best for Ashar; he composed an amazing song.

Actor Salman Shaikh said, Ashar is a very dear friend, and this is my second music album with him, with director Dipanshu Saini by the side, who's one of the finest directors we worked with.

Actor Shivangi has done a fantastic job as her debut. She is extremely hardworking, and she loves the passion she has for acting.

Actress Shivangi Rai was an engineer before she became an actress. She thanked Ashar, Dipanshu & team Sifar for being supportive and giving so much of love. Shivangi said, she played different shades in the video, anger, intimate, sadness etc, and it was very challenging as her first, but my director made me so comfortable that you all are showering love to the album.

Director Dipanshu said, this song is not less than a film song. Ashar is my very close friend and this is our 4th music video, Ashar never interferes in my work or any other video team, which is a brilliant quality. Working with Salman & Shivangi was great fun & great experience.

The Song cinematographer Iqbal Ansari got a bit emotional while talking about his experience working on this song. The music album is distributed by Hungama & Hungama Artist Aloud. Prashant, Manvi Duggal are praising the video.

