Ashish Sukhadeve receives The Economic Times Inspiring CEOs 2021 Award

You would like to read
- Bandra Traffic Police, Carl Sequeira organise road safety awareness rally with Ashish Shelar's support
- Ashish Mehta is helping big corporations to an ordinary man with his vedic knowledge of Astro-Vastu
- Thales appoints Ashish Saraf Vice-President and Country Director for India
- India's labour, agricultural reforms can spur medium-term growth: Fitch
- India Gate Basmati Rice extends its existing health portfolio, launches chia seeds and roasted flax seeds
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight has been named among the 'Inspiring CEOs 2021' at The Economic Times CEO Conclave.
In a virtual ceremony held on 24th June 2021, the award recognized eminent business leaders who are making a significant impact in shaping the world of business with exemplary leadership capabilities. Moreover, Ashish has been featured in "The Economics Times Inspiring CEOs Coffee Table Book 2021" launched at the Conclave.
The Economic Times acknowledges and recognizes business leaders & achievers who have opened new opportunities for themselves & others from across sectors and also features them in the coveted "The Economic Times Inspiring CEOs Coffee Table Book 2021". The Coffee Table Book selects individuals who have contributed critically towards delivering the finest services to the organization, leading to the growth of the organization, and enhancing the industry at large.
On receiving the award, Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight said, "I am pleased and honored to receive this prestigious award. I would like to thank the jury and The Economic Times for recognizing me as one of the Inspiring CEOs in 2021. Analytics Insight helps organizations with data-driven insights to predict emerging trends, build comprehensive strategies, improve existing products, and plan market expansion. Thus, (https://www.analyticsinsight.net) Analytics Insight is recognised as a leading authority in disruptive technologies across the world. This award re-energizes us to help enterprises understand the dynamic technology market with exceptional insights to drive growth."
An alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Durgapur, with an MBA in International Business, Ashish brings over 16 years of experience in providing strategic consulting and advisory to Fortune 500 companies. He is also a member of the Forbes Business Council and HBR Advisory Council.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor