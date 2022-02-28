Assured Cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on the Purchase of CELLBELL Chairs from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

You would like to read
- Get the best touchscreen watches from Samsung on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and avail of a cashback voucher worth Rs. 3,000
- Get an assured cashback of Rs. 5,000 on the purchase of Sony Home Theatre System and Speakers from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
- Amazing deals on Aquaguard water purifiers at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store: Cashback of up to Rs. 5,000
- Pocket-friendly deals: Grab big cashback and discounts on Whirlpool refrigerators at Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
- Cashback Alert: Avail cashback of up to 52 per cent on JBL speakers on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Customers can brace themselves for a luxurious and immersive seating experience with CELLBELL chairs. Bring home the most comfortable chairs from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store on EMIs as low as Rs. 1,334. Additionally, customers can also get access to cashback offers and exciting discounts. With a wide range of chairs for gaming and office work available, one can be sure to find the most suitable CELLBELL chair on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.
Furthermore, shoppers can get home CELLBELL chairs on No Cost EMI plans using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. They can also pay for the chairs with flexible repayments without any hidden terms and conditions. If your CELLBELL chair is covered under the zero down payment policy, you're also exempted from making any upfront payment during the checkout.
CELLBELL chairs let shoppers enjoy an immersive experience and pave the way for a comfortable lifestyle. Here are a few of the top CELLBELL chairs available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store:
- CELLBELL Grazia C57 Leatherette Office chair (CBHKFOC1034) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,344 with zero down payment and Rs. 500 cashback
- CELLBELL Transformer X GC06 High Back Gaming Chair (CBHKFGC1014) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,500 with zero down payment and Rs. 1,500 cashback
- CELLBELL Franco C51 Leatherette Office chair (CBHKFOC1002) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,417 with zero down payment and Rs. 500 cashback
- CELLBELL Transformer GC04 High Back Gaming Chair (CBHKFGC1004) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,334 with zero down payment and Rs. 1,500 cashback
Shop for the best (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/cellbell-chairs.html) CELLBELL Chairs on EMIfrom the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps
1. Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.
2. Choose the preferred CELLBELL chair and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.
3. On the payment page, enter the delivery address and click on the 'Generate OTP' option.
4. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number to complete the purchase.
5. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery.
*Terms and Conditions apply
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers abundant choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
For further information, visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) or download the Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor