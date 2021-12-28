Aster Medcity, Kochi launches Aster Heart Rhythm Centre

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): After successfully completing one of the first leadless pacemaker procedures in the country and being one of the first centres to perform the Cryoablation procedure, Aster Medcity has launched the Aster Heart Rhythm Centre to cater to treatments for all disorders related to the heart rhythms.

Dr Praveen Sreekumar, Consultant Electrophysiologist, Aster Medcity, Kochi will take the lead as Director of the Aster Heart Rhythm Centre.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare inaugurated the Heart Rhythm Centre in the presence of Dr P P Mohanan, President Cardiological Society, Farhan Yasin, Regional Director, Kerala & Oman, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr Anil Kumar, Lead-Senior Consultant, Aster Cardiac Sciences, Aster Medcity, Dr Praveen Sreekumar, Director, Aster Heart Rhythm Centre and Dr Anup Warrier, Chief of Medical Services, Aster Medcity.

Designed as one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in the region, the Aster Heart Rhythm Centre will ensure timely diagnosis and precise treatment for various disorders related to heart rhythms. Heart arrhythmia treatment includes medications, catheter procedures, implanted devices or surgery to control or eliminate fast, slow or irregular heartbeats. Heart arrhythmias may feel like a fluttering or racing heart and may be harmless. However, some heart arrhythmias may cause bothersome - sometimes even life-threatening - signs and symptoms.

"Heart rhythm abnormalities are increasing in society, especially with increasing longevity. An expert doctor can find out a heart rhythm disorder on examination. Signs and symptoms of arrhythmias includes fluttering in the chest, racing heartbeat (tachycardia), slow heartbeat (bradycardia), chest pain and shortness of breath. General symptoms for heart rhythm disorders are anxiety, fatigue, lightheadedness, or dizziness, sweating, fainting (syncope) or near fainting etc. A type of arrhythmia called Ventricular Fibrillation can even cause sudden death. A person may collapse within seconds and soon the person's breathing and pulse will stop. More common is a rhythm called Atrial Fibrillation which can cause strokes. The Aster Heart Rhythm Centre is fully equipped to treat and even provide a permanent cure for such conditions," said Dr Anil Kumar R, Lead Senior Consultant, Cardiac Sciences, Aster Medcity.

For more details, please call 8111998098.

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 126 clinics/labs and over 300 pharmacies in seven countries, including India. We have over 22,000 plus dedicated staff including 3,029 doctors and 6,729 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well". We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands.

