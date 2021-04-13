Astrology for business: Dr Vinay Bajrangi

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI/PNN): Success in business does not come only from the planets else people, probably experts in reading planets, would have been the most successful people. But they are not.

However, another fact is that many new businesses close in a very short span of commissioning. The remaining fifty percent of these businesses close in the next few years. Why most expansion plans for any business fail to give the desired results, and sometimes these expansions become an added financial burden on the native? We have seen many such cases in recent times in India, including some big business houses.

Also why many keep succeeding in whatever business they do but many tumble even in the first business attempt? Another fact is that many fail in some businesses but excel in many others. Then consider why some established business houses have vanished, but then many new start-ups have gained also immense success over time?

Why is that the above phenomenon keeps repeating itself year after year and from persons to persons? Because the native over-enthusiastically or under some compulsions chooses a path promising easy money without realising the traps which he/she will encounter.

For a promising success in business as a career, you need genuine intent, skills, and efforts in tandem with what your horoscope indicates towards business success. Any factor out of these three missing will create troubles in business success.

While the skills, efforts and intentions are in a person's self-control, to understand the intricacies of horoscope towards business success, you need an expert astrologer.

Do you know for success in business, first and foremost, a person should have a potent 'business Yoga' in the horoscope?

The person should know which business to do, when to start and when to expand the business, what type of investment one should put in, with whom you should associate for doing the business. What will be the impact of government and its policies on your business? Another essential factor to consider here is the potential of a particular business in times to come. Each business cannot be good at all times. Let me tell you that your horoscope has adequate answers to all these factors responsible for business success.

The methodology for ascertaining the presence of a business yoga and success in business is loosely described as below:

* The strength of the Lagna

* The strength of the Lagna Lord.

* The strength of the 10th house and its Lord.

* The strength of the 7th house and its Lord.

* The strength of the Saturn viz to viz the 10th house.

* The strength of the 10th house from Saturn.

* The strength of the 6th house viz to viz the 7th house.

* The strength of all the above in the Dasmansa or D-10 chart.

* The strength of all the above in Shastiamsa or D-60 chart.

* The Hora or D-2 chart.

* The period or the Dashas of the relevant planet.

* The transiting planets.

* The AsthakVarga

Calculating the strength of all the above significations and interpreting the prevalent yogas is not the job of a novice astrologer. Therefore, one must look for any astrologer who has decades of experience to do some justice to the reading. I have explained all these factors on https://www.vinaybajrangi.com/business-astrology.php on my website www.vinaybajrangi.com.

I have seen the horoscopes of many natives who languish due to a piece of faulty advice from novice astrologers. The so-called astrologers fail to establish the proper linkage between the various yogas present in the horoscope, and they misguide the already anxious native.

If a person having an employer yoga in his horoscope starts a business in a favourable Dasha (period), he nullifies his chances of failure. I don't say I am the best business astrologer, but I can tell you how to judge a good astrologer by applying a small cheat sheet. So spend a few minutes reading all that you need to know for not only getting success but also how to maintain this success journey. For further information, one can contact my office on +91 9278555588/9278665588.

