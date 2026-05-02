VMPL New Delhi [India], May 2: In a significant step up from a largely domestic industrial player to a contender in the global oil and gas supply chain, Atam Valves Limited has secured the American Petroleum Institute's (API) Spec Q1 certification, an essential credential for supplying critical equipment to leading energy companies worldwide. The development opens the door for the company to pursue API product monograms and participate in projects across key international markets, particularly in the Middle East and Africa, where demand for high-specification valves continues to rise. The certification, issued under API Spec Q1 (10th Edition), covers the design, manufacture, and supply of gate, ball, globe, and check valves used in petroleum and natural gas applications. Widely regarded as one of the most stringent quality benchmarks in the industry, API Q1 goes beyond standard quality systems by placing greater emphasis on risk management, traceability, and controlled manufacturing processes.

For Atam Valves, the milestone marks more than regulatory compliance. It signals entry into a tightly regulated global vendor ecosystem where qualification barriers are high and supplier credibility is closely scrutinized. With API Q1 in place, the company is now positioned to engage with international oil majors, EPC contractors, and large-scale infrastructure developers seeking certified partners for critical-service applications. The move is backed by upgrades across Atam's manufacturing operations, including investments in advanced CNC machining, enhanced testing capabilities, and robust documentation systems to ensure full traceability of products. These improvements are designed to meet the demands of high-pressure, high-temperature environments typical of oil and gas operations.

Managing Director Amit Jain described the certification as the outcome of a prolonged and rigorous process involving multiple audit cycles and system overhauls. The company, he noted, chose to address gaps thoroughly rather than fast-track approvals, a decision that ultimately strengthened its internal processes and readiness for global markets. With certification secured, Atam Valves is now looking to expand its export footprint and scale its presence in API-grade products, which typically command higher value and require strict adherence to international standards. The development places the company among a select group of Indian manufacturers equipped to compete in the global oil and gas equipment supply chain.

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