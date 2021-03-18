Atotech inaugurates its R & D and Tech Center in India

You would like to read
- Taiwan Product Center to showcase their products at the virtual Taiwan Expo India 2020
- TCS launches a Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center in Troy, Michigan
- Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit declines 16.63% in the December 2020 quarter
- Over one lakh Indians demand to ban the trade of wild animals, urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give support
- Wild Warrior Race presents Himalayan Adventure Challenge 2020 - India's premier adventure race from 11th to 13th December
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading speciality chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, formally celebrated the inauguration of the Atotech Development Center ("ADC") in Manesar, India.
Although the facility has been fully operational since late 2020, the pandemic delayed the official inauguration of the ADC.
Geoff Wild, CEO Atotech said, "The opening of the ADC was an important milestone for our Company. It now serves as a critical component in strengthening our global R & D organization and will also drive the company's overall innovation, growth and success. We are also very pleased that our ADC employees are enjoying working at this facility, which was completed with their safety, comfort, and well-being in mind."
The ADC is a world-class R & D facility and the largest TechCenter of its kind in India, encompassing 20,000 square meters of floor space, containing 17 fully automated plating lines and 39 high-end laboratories outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment.
The ADC serves as a global hub for Atotech's development, testing and qualification of some of the most innovative and sustainable products in the surface finishing industry. Atotech's customers from around the world will benefit from this investment through faster product cycle times and a dedicated focus on delivering and supporting some of the most comprehensive surface finishing solutions in the industry.
The Atotech team celebrated the opening in a safe manner by taking all the necessary steps to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures for the event.
Atotech (NYSE: ATC) is a leading speciality chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach.
Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.
Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of USD 1.2 billion (2020). Atotech has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 9,000 customers worldwide.
For more information about Atotech, please visit us at (https://www.atotech.com)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor