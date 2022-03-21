Augnito.ai sees 10X Jump in Doctors signing up on their platform as part of the ongoing EOFY Fest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Augnito.ai announced its 'End of Financial Year' EOFY SaaS Fest for retail customers in India beginning March this year.

Through this exclusive rollout, Augnito.ai is offering its newly updated, advanced version of desktop and mobile app at an unbeatable price that covers over 12 medical specialities including Radiology, General Medicine, Paediatrics, Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Surgery, Gynaecology, Mental Health, Discharge Summary, Histopathology & Veterinary.

Among the many other new features, doctors can currently sign up for a free 7-day trial; get access to a full-fledged Smart Editor with functionalities pertaining to templates & macros, allowing them to create medical reports and prescriptions in under a minute; print and share reports on the go and make in-app purchases.

Riding on the success of their first ever 'Big Diwali SaaS Fest' last year, where 1000+ doctors were on-boarded during the campaign period, the 'EOFY Fest' aims to reach a wider pool of doctors offering them advanced Voice AI capabilities to help save time and provide better patient care.

Talking about the Fest, Rustom Lawyer, Co-founder & CEO, said, "In the two years since it launched, Augnito has been instrumental in helping key medical enterprises and hospitals across India. Doctors and healthcare professionals have appreciated our services which has helped them offer better patient care at a time when COVID-19 had gripped the nation. It is our constant endeavour to help as many doctors as possible save on their documentation time. I am certain that our improved interface along with the price points we're offering during the EOFY Fest will lead to more doctors trying the product and in turn decrease the pressure on the healthcare Industry."

Sahil Deswal, Chief Marketing Officer, Augnito, added, "I have immense faith in our product's ability to help solve a critical part of the doctors daily workflow and we're always looking at innovative ways to reach these healthcare professionals. The 'EOFY Fest' is yet another step in that direction. We are currently seeing a 10X surge in doctor sign ups on the newer mobile and web offerings and I am certain these numbers will continue to grow and we will cater to a larger chunk of doctors by the end of this month."

Two years into its launch in India, Augnito is presently used by 7000+ doctors across 150+ hospitals in the country and covers more than 50+ medical specialities and subspecialties with an ever-increasing clinical lexicon and drug formulary providing the most updated support for doctors. Augnito in association with Japanese company Fujifilm enables voice recognition within their radiology information system platform and is working with doctors across UAE & South Africa and its markets across US, UK and Middle East.

