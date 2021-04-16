Austro Pipes adds value to the plumbing framework through premium products

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI/PNN): Austro Pipes is a reliable brand specializing in their CPVC pipes, UPVC pipes, PVC casing and capping, PVC conduit pipes, and fittings.

The firm's extensive knowledge helps it devise the best and the most durable pipes and fittings to allow it to be of use across various other verticals. Besides drainage and plumbing, the pipes are also put to use in the electrical and sanitary ware.

"We have been working on several projects offering our expert knowledge and designs for PVC pipes, CPVC, and more. Our R & D team works incessantly on developing unique pipes that withstand any external pressure and damage. It makes our brand the top choice and yet remains affordable, "stated the MD of Austro Pipes.

The firm also has a vast number of dealers who seek them for their innovative range. The buyers will come across high-quality PVC casings and electrical conduit pipes. These are great for concealing wires and hence a top product for electricians.

"We have seen that today the market is full of poor quality of pipes and fittings. This has inspired us at Austro to innovate and do the world a lot of good by creating the best. We spend a lot of our time and resources finding the most affordable and sustainable methods to create the products. This is why our products are in great demand throughout," stated the Chief of R & D.

Keeping the users' safety in mind, the firm also produced boxes for concealing the wires and other hazardous aspects. It has only heightened the significance of the brand Austro. Today, across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka around 3000 dealers are a testament to the growing quality. PVC has grown in importance for its varied uses.

The benefits are only increasing with time. Today, considering the evolving market, the manufacturers are indulging in improving quality significantly. The users are also aware of the products available and are therefore not willing to compromise with regards to quality.

The unplasticized polyvinyl chloride or UPVC has also made it big in the real estate and construction business. These make the pipes from Austro Pipes a more trusted product. The firm's consultants will be offering customized products to suit the business needs. Even the underground pipes are great for drainage and sewerage.

Residential and business hubs and complexes these days have hygiene and safety in mind. Therefore, they are keen only on getting nothing but the best.

