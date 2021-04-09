AVITA honored with The Prestigious Rising Brand in India Award at The Global Business Symposium 2021

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): AVITA the biggest consumer tech brand was honoured with The Prestigious Rising Brand in India Award at The Global Business Symposium 2021. On the auspicious occasion, Seema Bhatnagar Regional Business Director South-East Asia, Nexstgo, had the privilege to receive the award on behalf of AVITA.

The event was organised by Herald Global and ERTC Media at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa. Often making it to the talk of the town, the event is an initiative by Herald Global to celebrate the achievements of the visionaries, thought-leaders, heads of states, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads who play a pivotal role in shaping industries with their contribution.

Various prestigious brands and eminent industry leaders from across the nation participated in the event, however, AVITA - the US tech-based brand known for its affordable and reliable range of offerings in laptops, IoT products, and IT accessories for multiple consumer segments in India won the hearts of the people and stood out in the Symposium with this Award. Abhishek Lamba, Marketing Manager for NEXSTGO, also bagged the Marketing Meisters Award for 2021, making AVITA and its team proud.

The event was attended by honourable dignitaries from such as Saimik Sen (Editor-in-Chief of Herald Global), Dilip Salgaocar, Manoj Adlakha, Idris Rajkotwala, Shashi Jaligama, Poorvi Anthony, Vikas Agarwal, Amit Jain, Manu Kumar, Anjan Datta, Abhishek Kumar Burman and other achievers in their respective industries. The reputed leaders further shared a brief involving their life experiences which proved to be a milestone towards building themselves to the position they are in today and inspired the young aspirants to chase their dreams.

Sharing her thoughts on winning the award, Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director South East Asia Nexstgo, said, "We are proud to be the recipient of this award for our innovation and the service we provide to our tech-savvy consumers. Our products are available in different colours to cater to the needs of the millennial audience and offer extensive features at an affordable price. We will promise to 'Do What The Giants Can't'."

Team Herald Global concluded the event by taking a step towards pledging a significant role in creating a secure environment for women as the brand's March Editorial exclusively focused on the women in power. The event culminated with all awardees taking an oath to encourage women protection and empowerment, further going ahead with stating individual pledges on the pledge wall.

AVITA is the US-based consumer arm of Nexstgo Company Limited which is known for its catalogue of vibrant, youth-centric, contemporary technology and IoT products. The brand has launched a range of offerings including laptops, IoT products, and IT accessories for multiple consumer segments in India. The brand's offerings are in line with the style, ideologies, and preferences of the new generation tech users, intending to use contemporary technology for its advanced offerings.

Built on the ideals of Liberty, Diversity, and Individualism, the brand's products combine usability and performance with sensational and diverse craftsmanship which give its customers an edge in terms of choice of products. Available in various vibrant colours and patterns, the brand's lightweight, ultra-portable laptops are distinct and highly appealing for the young demographic. The AVITA LIBER won an award in the Jury's Special category at the Best Choice Award 2019. AVITA was also recognized as one of the best brands by Economic Times.

For more information, please visit, (https://www.avita-india.com)

