Axis My India launches "Mission India", calls for likeminded young workforce to join the company

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Axis My India, a leading consumer data intelligence company today announced the launch of, Mission India, a digital campaign to inspire and spread awareness among the youth to join the company in its mission to improve the lives of 25 crore households of India.

Encouraging exceptional individuals to join the force, the company is looking to attract talent in Technology, Analytics, Research, Marketing and Operations.

The video depicts the story of a common man who is committed towards the duty for the nation. He does it all from hosting presentations in his swanky office to effortlessly interacting with villagers in rural India. While the man takes pride in being a part of Axis My India's mission, the intertwined fearless lyrical rhythm further captures his unbreakable spirit. The campaign additionally weaves in a voiceover detailing the requirement of 5000 Indians who would be ready to 'report for duty, when India calls'.

The link to the campaign - '(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuwrI2fXkZ0) Main Desh Hoon' by Axis My India'.

Speaking about the campaign, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Axis My India, said, "At Axis My India we strongly believe in continuously working towards maintaining an evolving culture that provides desired impetus to our workforce with sustained growth trajectory. This is the pivot of our resolve to work towards increasing our contribution to the country's growth. For the same we are looking at like-minded individuals who are driven by a bigger purpose than their own. The purpose of building a more connected India and improving the lives of 25 crore Indians against the face of minor sacrifices. We are thus searching for strong-willed individuals who mirror this unique melange of our beliefs, values knitted to 'Mission India'."

The campaign has been created by Scarecrow M & C Saatchi.

Speaking about the campaign, Raghu Bhat, Co-founder, Scarecrow-M & C Saatchi, said, "The journey of Axis My India is truly amazing. But what is even more inspiring is its vision to make a difference to the life of 25 crores Indians. Our campaign objective is to create an army of nation-builders who are hard-working, passionate and patriotic. But we also wanted to communicate the values and ethos of Axis My India so that we are able to attract the correct profile of employees. Instead of a normal recruitment ad, we chose to use story-telling. The creative idea was to project the employee as a soldier reporting for duty. We chose a protagonist who leaves the sanctuary of a comfortable home and a secure job in a bank and undertakes an inspiring journey to follow his dreams of building India. Axis My India is a one-of-its-kind brand that marries technology, data, market research with a sacred purpose - making India better. We are confident that this campaign will resonate with job seekers who are looking for something beyond a job."

'Mission India' digital campaign is directed by Nisha Ramakrishnan and shot by GAP Entertainment. The campaign's main purposes is to drive talent acquisition combining an emotional and aspirational narrative. It targets top postgraduates/graduates candidates from IITs, NITs, IIM among others. The digital campaign will be release on YouTube, Facebook LinkedIn, Twitter, Google among others.

Axis My India is India's foremost consumer data intelligence consultancy that has revolutionized the field of election polling in the country, with an accuracy rate of ~92% spread across 28 states and 8 union territories and 2 national elections. The company has a presence in over 737 districts and has touched 85 million Indian households. It counts some of India's largest corporations, state governments as well as Union Government in its clientele and offers a repertoire of research related services, including consumer insights, product validation, market segmentation, on-ground brand activation, personalized media solutions and micro marketing. The company publishes an annual Consumer Trust Index - spread across 45 consumer and product categories, and 1 million respondents.

For more information, please visit: (https://www.axismyindia.org).

