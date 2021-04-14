Bajaj Finserv EMI store offers benefits up to Rs 4,500 on ACs

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Customers looking to beat the heat this summer can now buy (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/air-conditioners.html) air conditioners on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 999 from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and get benefits worth up to Rs 4,500.
The offer is split in to three parts:
1. Cashback of up to Rs 1,500.
2. Mobile recharge vouchers worth up to Rs 1,500
3. Electricity bill vouchers up to Rs 1,500
Furthermore, with no interest in EMI transactions, zero down payment, and flexible tenors, customers are guaranteed to get the best deals on ACs. The offer is currently applicable on all the different variants of air conditioners such as (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/window-ac.html) window AC, split AC, inverter AC etc.
Some of the AC's on sale are listed below:
(https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/sdfsxzrhfbydrtgfhu.PNG)
Customers can choose from a wide range of ACs depending on their budget and room requirement. Once the order is placed, the EMI Store's hyperlocal network of sellers ensures that the air conditioner is delivered within 24-hours of placing the order.
All one has to do is log in to their Bajaj Finserv EMI Store account, select the AC and add it to the cart. At the payment window customers will have to choose the EMI tenor, and then add delivery address. An OTP is sent to one's registered mobile number for verification. After reviewing terms and conditions, click on 'Buy Now' and then the purchase is complete. The ordered item is then dispatched and delivered within 24-hours.
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments, and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
