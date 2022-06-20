Bank of Maharashtra Mumbai North Zone organises Customer Connect Credit Outreach Programme, sanctions Rs 315 cr loans

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI/PNN): Bank of Maharashtra the fastest Growing Public Sector Bank, organised on Saturday, June 18, 2022, a Customer Connect - CREDIT OUTREACH PROGRAMME, as a part of a series of such events being organized by the Bank across the country.
On this special occasion Sabirali Shaikh, Deputy General Manager and Zonal Manager, along with Surendra Deokar, Deputy Zonal Manager and Vasant Thakkar, Chief Manager, CPC held the mega event, "CREDIT OUTREACH PROGRAMME" inviting new Clientele into the Bank's fold under both MSME and Retail Sectors.
On this occasion, Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra presided over the event, and expressed his sincere gratitude to the valued customers of the Bank, for their continuous association and trust across Generations. He further said Bank of Maharashtra has achieved spectacular growth for the past 2 years in a row and has achieved the No 1 position in Growth Rate in major parameters across Public Sector Banks and has set the milestone of reaching Rs 5 Lakh Crore business by Dec 2023. He replied to the queries of customers, listened to suggestions and addressed their concerns.
Sabirali, ZM, BOM appreciated all the 42 Branch Managers and the Credit and Administration Team at the Zonal Office of the Mumbai North Zone for their sincere efforts and commitment in Scouting, Processing and sanctioning of the MSME and Retail Loans.
On this occasion, Credit sanctions amounting to Rs 315 Cr were handed to customers from different branches of the Bank.
The Event was fantastic and heart to Heart touching. Asheesh Pandey Sir has won the Hearts of all customers by saying that I am not the chief guest, You are My Chief Guest. He said, to Provide more ease to customers, this year 2000 New recruits have been added and Lots of Digital Innovation is going on to make our Customer life smoother and easy to function.
Surendra Deokar, Deputy Zonal Manager expressed a Vote of Thanks and support of all existing and new customers attending the programme.
