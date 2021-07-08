Barons of Indian Real Estate

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the socio-economic fabric of the world. However, despite the numerous challenges it has posed, the adversity has also thrown open umpteen opportunities.
We, at Asia One, intend to bring to fore and recognize and salute such leaders who have perceived the current challenging times as an opportunity to rise above the rest and have thereby led the brands by their exemplary resolve and have also contributed to the revival of the economy and collective welfare of society, nation and the Asian and African continent at large.
The Indian Real Estate sector plays a major role in the nation's economy and GDP. Asia One conducted research to identify the top 50 movers of Real estate industry in India and contributors to India's economy and GDP.
Asia One List of Top 50 Real Estate Brands and Leaders 2020-21 by Wealth
Asia One List of Top 50 Real Estate Brands and Leaders 2020-21 by Wealth has been created on the basis of valuation of top real estate brands and leaders. Despite the fact that there might have been inadvertent omissions, the list is the most authentic one to identify India's top real estate leaders and to measure their holdings' value. The Listing comprises Pan India findings and regional findings. This press release covers the top real estate leaders of Chennai.
Chennai
The real estate sector in Chennai, nicknamed the 'Detroit of India' for its auto industry, is ruled by young and ambitious leaders namely Manoj Namburu and Suneel Bommireddy of Alliance Group & Urbanrise, who have acquired the top two slots. Possessing a wealth of INR 2,175 crores and INR 2,150 crores, respectively, the successful duo is also a part of the top 6 real estate achievers of Hyderabad also. The Top 6 Brands and Leaders of the Realty Sector in Chennai are as follows:
Log in to: (https://asiaone.co.in/indias-most-influential-real-estate-brands-leaders-2020-21)
