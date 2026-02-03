VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 3: Bartronics India Limited (BIL) (ASMS / 532694 INE855F01042) today reported a net profit of ₹2.44 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a significant reversal from the loss of ₹0.32 Cr last year during the same period. Revenue and EBITDA have risen to ₹48.35 Cr and ₹2.60 Cr, compared to ₹8.70 Cr and ₹0.37 Cr, respectively, YoY. These numbers top a robust nine-month period for the company, with deep roots in rural India, where its revenue and net profit have grown over 120% and 370%, respectively, YoY.

Commenting on the results, N Vidhya Sagar Reddy, MD at Bartronics India said, "Our Q3 performance reflects the strength of our rural franchise and the scalability of our transformation strategy. We have consistently pursued strategies that lie at the convergence of financial inclusion, agri-tech, and health-tech. Our efforts and decisions have paid us handsome dividends this FY. We have been able to build a unified platform that delivers sustainable growth and long-term value for stakeholders. We will continue to pursue the development of AI-driven rural solutions, and supply-chain digitisation opportunities to accelerate growth while maintaining governance discipline and capital efficiency."