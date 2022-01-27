Beetee's - The New Mouth Melters

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/ATK): Product customisation is in trend these days. Companies are working hard and innovatively towards making their products as per the customer's needs. This 'customisation becomes their selling USP.

Similar thing is happening in chocolate industry. Making chocolates has become a very serious business affair these days. Companies with small capital have started making chocolates which are of high quality and their flavour and components are suitable for customer of different needs. These small companies have actually created a big challenge to bigger and established chocolate making brands.

Beetee's melt chocolates is one such company which is involved in making bean to bar chocolates with a lip-smacking taste. The chocolates are completely vegan, gluten-free, soy free and refined sugar free. These chocolates are free from any artificial additives. So if anyone is vegan or lactose intolerant or having any type of allergy can switch to Beetee's melt chocolates without having a second thought. Now, the people who have certain type of restrictions can enjoy the taste of a real chocolate without any damage done to their health.

The concept of bean to bar chocolate is making a healthy chocolate without the addition of preservatives and artificial flavours. Under this concept only a few ingredients are allowed to be used like cacao butter, cacao and sugar. Bean to bar is the purest form of making a chocolate. Beetee's melt bar has adopted the concept of making bean to bar chocolates and they make all their chocolates right from the scratch, which includes procuring the cacao beans and then the doing the controlled process of roasting, cracking, winnowing, grinding, tempering and moulding and the final packing. Each process of manufacturing is carried in house under a strong supervision to make the finest chocolates.

Usually, all chocolate making companies use many ingredients in chocolate making like cacao solids, emulsifiers, artificial flavours and sweeteners, artificial fillers, cacao solids and preservatives. As mentioned above Beetee's melt chocolates use only cacao beans, cacao butter and unrefined palm sugar. They don't use preservatives or emulsifiers in making their chocolates.

Beetee's melt chocolates are not made in larger batches and all the raw material are hand picked by them. They are producing the best chocolates as they are better for your health and are more authentic. They do not separate cacao butter during the manufacturing and hence the goodness of cacao butter is present in the chocolate. The chocolate will simply melt away in your mouth. Beetee's melt chocolates are all vegan and completely natural in their recipes.

Currently, Beetee's are making 72% dark chocolate, 54% coconut milk chocolate and 48% milk chocolate. They are getting wonderful response for their chocolates from their customers and therefore, they are planning to launch new flavours in the upcoming months. Beetee's melt chocolates are now becoming the desired choice for the chocolate lovers.

Beetee's melt chocolates work along with their suppliers to ensure proper quality of their raw materials. Their manufacturing establishment is certified by ISO 22000:2018 and GMP certification. By taking these important certifications Beetee's have ensured that their manufacturing process is standardised and their chocolates are best in quality. Beetee's melt chocolates is the only company in whole Asia who makes Bean to Bar chocolates and have both the process standardization certificates.

Beetee's product portfolio includes chocolates like Peanut butter, Chocolate peanut butter, Almond butter, Chocolate almond butter, Hazelnut butter and Pistachio butter. All these nuts are free from artificial flavours, fillers and hydrogenated oils. Beetee's have now started doing tie-ups with the vendors who follow the ethical manufacturing practices just like them, make the best products and help in the growth of the community as a whole. They are importing the single origin cacao beans from the UTZ certified farms who follows all the practices as mentioned above.

Beetee's melt chocolates can be purchased can be ordered on their website. Their packing too is very unique. The chocolate bars are packed in insulated packaging to make sure that the chocolates doesn't melt before getting delivered, they are packed with reusable ice packs.

These days people are becoming more and more aware about health and they look forward for the products which can take care of their cravings and do not have any bad effect on their health, specially in chocolates where the calorie count shoots up like anything.

Beetee's bean to bar chocolate is a healthy chocolate which will take care of the calorie count and is good for the heart simultaneously.

