Bennett University awards 709 degrees on its 4th Annual Convocation 2022

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI/Mediawire): Bennett University, The Times Group, hosted its fourth annual convocation ceremony on Saturday, October 15th, at Bennett University Campus, with 709 students graduating in person and absentia with degress in Computer Science Engineering, Applied Sciences, Law, Management, and Journalism & Mass Communication.

The ceremony was presided virtually by Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Anandiben Patel. The convocation ceremony saw the prominent presenceof Mr. Ranveer Singh, Film Actor; Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO of Naykaa; Vineet Jain,Chancellor, Bennett University, and Dr Prabhu Kumar Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, BU.

The Convocation began with opening remarks by the Hon'ble Chancellor of the University, Vineet Jain, followed by the Welcome Address and Annual Report by the Vice Chancellor, Dr Prabhu Kumar Aggarwal. Vineet Jain conferredMs. Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO of Naykaa, with Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in the field of Business for her exemplary accomplishments.

Accepting her honorary doctorate Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO of Naykaa said, "I am immensely honoured and grateful to be standing here before you all today and receiving Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in Business.As an entrepreneur I am constantly learning, be it about technology, developing innovation in retail or understanding consumer insights. Curiosity will always gives you an edge because learning is integral to growth. Whether it's a road less travlled or not, take the path you want to take. As you graduate today remember to shine the spotlight on yourself and introscpect often, course correct when needed and never stop believing in yourself."

Vineet Jain and Ranveer Singh bothfelicitated 15 students from UcchyaPrathmik Vidyalaya, Kasna, and handed over goodie basket and bags with books. Sharing a word of advice and motivation for the graduates, Vineet Jain, Chancellor, Bennett University, said, "Today is about you - about your fears, hopes, dreams, and life choices. Forget the standard definitions of 'success' and seek out what gives you meaning. If you find this 'why' of your life, you can deal with the 'hows' and 'whats'. It's important that you follow your own instincts and interests. Have faith in yourself, be bold, don't be afraid to take calculated risks, and don't be paralysed by fear of failure. Most importantly, never stop learning, embrace change, and constantly innovate. That is the key to success."

Graduation is a very significant milestone in everybody's lifeand is an exciting time in the university calendar to celebrate achievement, reflect on the past and anticipate the future and the path ahead. The graduating students were conferred their Degrees, Merit Certificates, and Medals by the Vice Chancellor as the Deans announced the names. During the convocation, Palak Devashish Vakil from BBA LLB (Hons) was awarded the Chancellor's gold medal for overall performance and academic excellence.

The aura and energy on campus was unmatched as Ranveer Singh, Bollywood Superstar, addressed the students of Bennett University. Congratulating the graduating batch on their milestone day, he shared his success mantra "success is the magnitude of the beneficial footprint that you leave on society." He shared his valuable insights and adviced students, "always be honest in your dealing, don't wrong anyone, don't get corrupted. Be grateful for everything you've ben blessed with. Believe in yourself. Focus your time and your energy into being prdocutive and positive. Chase excellence, not success."

Delivering his annual report on the university, Vice Chancellor Prabhu K. Aggarwal said, Bennett University has grown from strength to strength over the past 6 years, from a starting batch of 200 students to close to 5500 students as we commence the new academic year. Our program offerings have also grown in line, from 4-degree programs at inception to 29-degree programs currently running at Bennett University." He added, "In a short span of 6 years, while we celebrate our success, we remain cognizant of the immense work that lies ahead in developing BU as a world class institution and continue to remain focused on our core areas of teaching, research and institution building."

In a video message for Bennett University's 4th convocation ceremony, Thehonourable governor of UP, Smt. Anandiben Patel said, "I wish all the students, parents and teachers all the best for the 4th convocation ceremony.University has come up in great shape. It is a proud moment for students who have graduated from this renowned university. I congratulate Mr. Vineet Jain for creating a seamless bridge between media and government by convergence of media."

Bennett is proud to have played an instrumental role in ensuring an enriching journey with a thrust on building life skills, which makes students career-ready by providing holistic growth. The ceremony ended after Chancellor Bennett University announced the closing of the Convocation of 2022, followed by the National Anthem.

Bennett University's futuristic 68 acres campus boasts best-in-class academic infrastructure, residential facilities, and state-of-the-art sports facilities. Bennett University aims at providing Ivy League quality of education with its six schools offering courses in Engineering, Computer Sciences, Applied Sciences, Management, Law, Media, and Liberal Arts programs.

