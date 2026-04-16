VMPL New Delhi [India], April 16: Bennett University has opened admissions for its Online MBA programme, aimed at working professionals, early-career individuals, and aspiring managers seeking flexible, high-quality management education. The programme represents a significant step in the university's ongoing efforts to expand access to its academic offerings beyond the physical campus. Bennett University, based in Greater Noida, holds a NAAC A+ accreditation and is approved by UGC-DEB to offer online programmes under the UGC Entitled Category. Designed to reflect the evolving nature of careers and workplaces, the Online MBA covers core management areas such as strategy, marketing, finance, operations, and people management, along with emerging domains including business analytics and digital communication. It is delivered through a blend of live and recorded sessions, enabling learners to balance professional commitments with structured academic engagement.

In an increasingly complex and fast-evolving business environment, management education continues to play a critical role in developing strategic thinking, leadership capability, and data-driven decision-making. At the same time, as careers become more dynamic, professionals are seeking learning pathways that integrate seamlessly with their work lives. This shift is increasingly reflected in both hiring patterns and workforce expectations. According to the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) Corporate Recruiters Survey, nearly 90% of global employers plan to hire MBA graduates, with 76% expecting to hire as many or more MBA graduates compared to previous years. The report also highlights growing acceptance of flexible learning formats, with 55% of employers indicating that they value graduates of online or hybrid programmes on par with traditional formats, particularly in remote and hybrid work environments.

Online MBA programmes therefore address this shift by offering flexibility without compromising academic structure, enabling learners to continue working while building skills aligned with evolving industry needs. This need for continuous learning is further reinforced by broader workforce trends. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report, nearly 50% of all employees will require reskilling by 2025, as rapid technological and business transformation continues to reshape job roles and skill requirements across industries. Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Vineet Jain, Chancellor, Bennett University, said: "As the nature of work continues to evolve, education must evolve alongside it. Professionals today are looking for opportunities to grow without stepping away from their careers. With Bennett Online, we are extending the university's academic strengths into a flexible format that allows learners to access high-quality, future-ready education from anywhere. This initiative is also shaped by the legacy of the Times Group, which has, for over 180 years, remained closely connected with India's evolving economy and aspirations."

The programme offers specialisations across key management domains, including Sales & Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Business Analytics, and Media Management, allowing learners to align their education with specific career pathways. Prof. (Dr.) Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor, Bennett University, added: "The Online MBA has been designed to combine academic rigour with practical relevance. The curriculum emphasises critical thinking, data-driven decision-making, and real-world application through case studies and projects. Our focus has been to ensure that learners not only gain knowledge but are able to apply it effectively in professional contexts." As demand for flexible, employer-recognised learning pathways continues to grow, the Online MBA seeks to offer a structured yet adaptable learning experience supported by technology-enabled delivery and academic mentorship.

Applications are currently open for the upcoming cohort. www.bennettonline.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)