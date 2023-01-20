Best Agrolife Ltd. Receives Registrations for the Indigenous Manufacturing of Nine Key Technicals

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Listed among the top agrochemical companies in India, Best Agrolife Ltd. (BAL) has received registrations for the indigenous manufacturing of Mepiquat Chloride, Metalaxyl, Metolachlor, Flonicamid, Clomazone, Ethiprole, Thiacloprid, Halosulfuron Methyl, and Dodine technicals. The company also recently acquired the registration for the indigenous manufacturing of Cyhalofop-butyl (Market size: Rs. 350 Cr) and Propaquizafop Technical u/s 9(3) from CIBRC.

Speaking on the development, Vimal Alawadhi, MD, Best Agrolife Ltd. said, "These technicals will not only fortify all the sections of our product portfolio but will also enable us to serve the farmer community better. Moreover, since there is a huge demand for these technicals in India and across the globe they will further strengthen our position in the domestic market and will increase our revenue through exports as well."

1. Mepiquat Chloride Tech: Mepiquat chloride is a plant growth regulator for cotton. It promotes the reproductive growth of plants, inhibits the crazy growth of stems and leaves, controls side branches, and shapes ideal plant shapes.

2. Metalaxyl Tech: A broad-spectrum, systemic fungicide Metalaxyl is used to control plant diseases caused by Oomycete fungi in a variety of fruit and vegetable crops.

3. Metolachlor Tech: Metolachlor is a broad-spectrum herbicide used for general weed control in corn, soybean, and sorghum, and on ornamental plants, trees, shrubs, vines and in forestry.

4. Flonicamid Tech: Flonicamid is an eco-friendly systemic insecticide that controls aphids, whiteflies, and thrips in apples, peaches, wheat, potato vegetables, cotton, ornamentals, etc.

5. Clomazone Tech: Clomazone is a broad-spectrum herbicide used to control annual grasses and broadleaf weeds in cotton, peas, pumpkins, soybeans, sweet potatoes, tobacco, winter squash, and wheat.

6. Ethiprole Tech: It is a broad spectrum non-systemic insecticide that keeps plant hoppers, thrips, aphids, weevils, flies and maggots, grasshoppers, psyllids, leaf minders, and some species of whitefly under control in cotton, peanuts, rice, soybean, tea, sugarcane, and in fruits and vegetables.

7. Thiacloprid Tech: Used as an insecticide to protect cotton, pome fruit, vegetables, and potatoes from a variety of sucking and chewing insects, primarily aphids and whiteflies.

8. Halosulfuron Methyl Tech: Halosulfuron is a systemic herbicide that controls annual broad-leaved weeds and nutsedge species, in maize, sugar cane, rice, sorghum, nuts, and turf.

9. Dodine Tech: Dodine is a fungicide and bactericide used to control scab on apples, pears, and pecans, brown rot on peaches, and several foliar diseases of cherries, strawberries, peaches, sycamore trees, and black walnuts.

BAL is a research-based company focused on bringing world-class and cost-effective crop solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations to the agricultural industry for improving crop productivity. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity respectively through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajaraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. It boasts to have more than 5200 distributors in India and it retains an unrivaled portfolio of 360+ formulations and more than 80 technical manufacturing licenses. The company introduced many innovative and highly effective products this year including Axeman, Ronfen, Warden, Citigen, Vistara, Tombo to name a few. Other than the above products BAL has been granted the patent for the first-of-its-kind fungicidal composition of Cyazofamid, Dimethomorph, and Difenoconazole and registration for the indigenous manufacturing of Pyroxasulfone technical. While CARE Ratings Limited assigned a 'CARE A-' rating to the long-term bank facilities of the company BAL also moved to group A from Group B of companies on BSE.

