Best Power equipments successfully completed 21 years of journey

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt. Ltd. (BPE), India's leading power manufacturing brand has successfully completed its 21 years of journey. This year, the celebration was held virtually and inaugurated by chief guest George Paul, CEO, Manufacturers Association for Information Technology (MAIT).

BPE and its management team recognized its employees and awarded twenty employees for continuous years of service during an event filled with excitement and enthusiasm. Approx 300 people attended the virtual event which includes customers, partners, system integrators and government officials. BPE also awarded more than hundred business partners in Premium, Super Achiever, Valuable and International performing category.

Speaking on the occasion, Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director of BPE, said that "It is a momentous occasion to celebrate 21st year and heartfelt thanks to our partners, customers & associates to make this business journey possible. This year, we are growing steadily in spite of pandemic, and plan to strengthen our market in Southern India. BPE has a vast channel partner network to increase its sales and market reach not only in India but also international market. BPE is adding lots of products and new acquisition of 15,000 sq. feet factory in Greater Noida will enhance the growth plan including production of Lithium battery and Energy Storage Solution."

Since its inception, BPE has more than 1 lakh installation base, 300 plus active channel partners, and long-standing association with Ingram Micro and IRIS Computers as national distributor. BPE, being an Indian domestic manufacturer aims to achieve sustainable development goals and promote innovation, creativity, and sustainable work to boost the country's economy and become one of the leading player in the global markets. BPE team has excelled all its ability to achieve 500 crore revenue in power products and data centre solutions in the next 5 years.

BPE with its headquarters at Noida, India, was established in the year 2000. The company has strategically expanded, by providing power solutions for IT, Industrial & Critical equipment, telecom, data centres & electro-medical gadgets, not only in India but at Singapore, Malaysia and other countries.

BPE manufactures at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Noida. The product range includes Line Interactive UPS, Single Phase Online UPS, Three Phase Online UPS, Solar Inverter & Modular Data Centre.

