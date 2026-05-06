How Whole Woofs is closing the import gap that the country's $7-billion pet boom forgot to fix

PNN New Delhi [India], May 6: Walk into a premium pet store in Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Delhi and a familiar scene plays out. A young pet parent, phone in hand, a senior Labrador's joint problem on her mind, turns over a bottle, squints at the colony-forming-unit count, and frowns. The dosage is too low. The strain count is thin. The brand she actually wants sits on a US storefront, three weeks and a customs lottery away, marked up hard by the time it reaches Andheri. This has been the unglamorous bottleneck of India's pet wellness boom. The country's pet care market is marching toward $7 billion. FMCG conglomerates and pharma majors are crowding into food and feed. Yet high-potency therapeutic nutraceuticals have remained under-served, leaving pet parents to choose between underdosed local multivitamins and an "import trap" of expensive, slow, counterfeit-prone US SKUs. Into that gap, in September 2025, stepped Whole Woofs.

Whole Woofs' brief is unusually narrow. Not a food brand, not a wellness lifestyle play but a clinical pet nutrition company that sells clean highest quality dog supplements, full stop. The thesis is import substitution at the formulation level: match American clinical-brand potency, manufacture in India to GMP, HACCP, ISO 9001 standards, and price for Tier-1 pet parents done pretending a multivitamin biscuit counts as preventive care. "We were buying high-potency probiotics for our own dog and shipping them back to family pets in India," says Dr. Ketan Bacchuwar, Founder. "The science and manufacturing both exist in India today. Nobody had put them together with the dosing discipline of a pharmaceutical product."

The label does the talking. The Pre & Probiotic packs 9.6 billion CFUs across 13 strains, an order of magnitude above most Indian supplements. The Oral & Dental Care SKU pairs 2 billion CFU probiotics with five digestive enzymes, clinical in a category of flavoured dental sticks. A third product, Shroom Power, introduces a six-mushroom immunity blend. The depth sits in the founding team. Dr. Bacchuwar and Shrawani P., the husband-and-wife pair at the heart of the venture, operate across the US-India corridor, running the company from a base in the Pacific Northwest while building on the ground in India: clinical-grade benchmarks on one side, execution proximity on the other.

They knew what good looked like: they had been buying it for their own Golden Doodle, Nova, "Nova was getting older, and we were on a preventive-care routine that wasn't replicable in India for friends asking what to give their dogs," Bacchuwar recalls. "That was the moment the gap stopped being an annoyance and became a business." Joining them are Anirudha Mitkar, who built operational rigour inside Mattel's China operations, and Manish Sevlani, a serial consumer-business entrepreneur in India. Clinical conviction at one end of the table, manufacturing discipline in the middle and India execution at the other. Six months in, what the company has not done is more telling. No retail-shelf land grab, no celebrity endorsement, no marketplace discounting. It has stayed on its own website, letting veterinary endorsement do the work paid acquisition usually does. In a category where supplements trade like one-off impulse buys, Whole Woofs is building the clinical layer of India's pet care stack.

A small-animal veterinarian in Mumbai who recommends the brand puts the gap plainly: "We have been waiting for a domestic supplement we can prescribe with the same confidence as US imports. Most of what's on Indian shelves, I cannot in good conscience suggest for a senior dog with a real condition." The under-served middle has been visible for years. What has changed is the supply side. Indian contract manufacturing has matured into nutraceutical-grade capacity that holds the GMP, HACCP, ISO 9001 tolerances clinical supplements require. The import trap was never a demand problem, it was a supply-chain one. No one has convincingly owned the OTC clinical supplement layer between food and pharma. Mass brands chase affordability. Vet-prescription lines build inside clinics. The OTC clinical middle is structurally underbuilt, and the brand that sets the trust baseline tends to keep it.

Trust, in this category, is path-dependent. The first formulation a vet recommends and a pet parent re-orders becomes the default. The roadmap points in three directions: deeper clinical lines; partnerships with metro veterinary networks; and a measured external raise to expand manufacturing and expansion outside India. "We are not in a hurry to be the loudest brand in the category," Bacchuwar says. "We would rather be the brand a vet recommends without thinking about it, five years from now." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)