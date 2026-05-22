NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 22: Bharat Exhibitions hosted the 4th edition of Bharat 6G 2026, a premier industry conference and exhibition bringing together key stakeholders from the telecom, technology, and policy ecosystem to shape the future of next-generation connectivity in India. The one-day conference and exhibition convened policymakers, telecom operators, global technology providers, academia, and startups to discuss the roadmap, innovations, and collaborative strategies needed to drive India's leadership in 6G development. Bharat 6G 2026 featured insightful keynote sessions, panel discussions, and industry presentations focusing on emerging technologies, use cases, and the transformative potential of 6G across sectors such as smart cities, healthcare, manufacturing, and digital infrastructure.The conference aims to foster dialogue, encourage partnerships, and accelerate the development of a robust 6G ecosystem aligned with India's vision for a digitally empowered future.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Shashi Dharan, Managing Director, Bharat Exhibitions, said, "Bharat 6G 2026 is a strategic platform to bring together industry leaders and innovators to collectively define the next phase of connectivity. India has a unique opportunity to play a leading role in the global 6G landscape, and this conference will help drive that vision forward."The Conference began with a plenary session which explored how 6G research, standards, and policy frameworks are evolving in alignment with the circular economy. The discussion focuses on building sustainable, energy-efficient, and resource-optimized network ecosystems, while accelerating global standardization, industry collaboration, and innovation roadmaps to make 6G future-ready and environmentally responsible. Moderated by Mr. Debashish Chakraborty, the panel brought together industry leaders including Mr. R.K. Pathak, Mr. Bharat Bhatia, Mr. Dinesh Chand Sharma, Dr. Sandip Chatterjee, Mr. Jitendra Singh and Dr. Sonali Garg, representing key organizations across the 6G and standards ecosystem.

The inaugural session of Bharat 6G 2026 set the tone for India's leadership in the global 6G era, highlighting the nation's strategic vision, transition towards AI-native networks, and the role of 6G in driving connectivity, sustainability, and inclusive digital transformation. Industry leaders, policymakers, and technology experts underscored the importance of innovation, collaboration, and standardization in shaping next-generation networks. Guest of Honour, Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, ITS, Chairman & Managing Director, BSNL said, "6G will play a transformative role in expanding connectivity, bridging digital divides, and enabling inclusive growth across India.India is not just preparing for 6G--we are shaping its global direction. Bharat's 6G vision reflects our ambition to lead the next digital revolution globally". Mr. AK Tiwari, President (Regulatory), Reliance Jio noted, "India's 6G vision is centered on innovation, sustainability, and global standardization leadership, positioning the country at the forefront of the next telecom revolution." Mr. Rahul Vatts, Chief Regulatory Officer (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel, stated his speech, "The transition to 6G is about innovation, collaboration, and delivering future-ready digital experiences at scale." While another speaker, Mr. Gulshan Khurana, EVP (Technology), Vodafone Idea, was heard quoting, "India has the opportunity to lead the global 6G landscape through innovation, collaboration, and strong policy alignment. The future of networks lies in intelligence, sustainability, and seamless connectivity--and 6G will bring it all together." Brig. Anil Tandan, Director General, Broadband India Forum, Mr. Abhinav Puri, Director, 6D Technologies, also joined during the session as keynote speakers. They all reiterated on India's Bharat 6G Vision that aims to position the country as a global leader in 6G by 2030, focusing on indigenous innovation, affordability, sustainability, and universal connectivity.

As India positions itself as a global leader in 6G innovation, the conference underscores the nation's commitment to developing ultra-high-speed, AI-driven, and sustainable communication networks that will power the next wave of digital transformation. The day saw several impactful sessions led by eminent speakers from industry and policy domains.The Conference is supported by an ecosystem of leading partners including Broadband India Forum (Knowledge Partner), TSDSI (Standards Partner), 6D Technologies (Presenting Partner), Qualcomm (Powered By), BSNL (Host Operator), Altius (Digital Infra Partner), Syniverse (Roaming Monetization Partner), Rohde & Schwarz (Gold Partner), STPI (Supporting Partner), Techspire(Conference Partner), Commscope and SAARTEK (Associate Partners), with industry bodies such as Bharat 6G Alliance, DIPA, ETSI, GSMA, and IAFI, and media partner Communications Today.The event aims to strengthen India's position in the global 6G landscape.

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