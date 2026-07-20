SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 20: The flagship Bachelor of Optometry and Psychology programmes aim to prepare students through evidence-based education enhanced by AI-enabled learning, internships, and community projects.

As India's healthcare landscape evolves, the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) is setting new benchmarks to standardise and elevate allied healthcare education across the country. Bhawanipur Global Campus (BGC), Kolkata, which has a legacy of more than 90 years, has aligned its School of Allied Health with NCAHP's vision to prepare industry-ready healthcare professionals equipped to meet the sector's growing demands.

NCAHP's initiatives focus on standardising curricula, promoting competency-based training, and enabling professional registration to enhance the credibility and employability of allied health graduates. BGC takes these directives by offering programmes that blend academic rigour with practical training, clinical exposure, and technology-enabled learning, ensuring students graduate with the skills and recognition required to excel.