Bhutani Group launches Johari Bazaar

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): At its coveted Cyberthum Project in Sector 140A Noida, Bhutani Group, one of the leading real estate developers, announced a lucrative offer to own shops.

In Phase I, 67 shops available are part of the project's smart and linked campus. A Johari Bazaar by Bhutani Group, the total area of the shops is 38,000 Sq.ft., and Rs 99 lakhs is the minimum investment. A part of the 26.8-acre mixed-use development, the project will be delivered within three years. Those booking shops here will get a return of 12 per cent annually until the shops are handed over.

The Group says that the Noida residents will not have to go far to buy jewellery as it will all be available at one place at the Johari Bazaar. Bhutani Johari Bazaar's location makes it an ideal investment option, with an estimated short-term appreciation of 15-20 per cent. Ashish Bhutani, MD, Bhutani Group, said, "At present, the residents of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad have to turn to Delhi to purchase jewellery.

People's first choice for jewellery shopping in crowded areas like Karol Bagh or Sadar Bazaar and there is no guarantee of getting jewellery of your choice. Our jeweller market will not disappoint customers. The goal is to bring popular experience to the doorstep of everyone.

We would love to have an assortment of jewellers here. After extensive research on the disposable incomes of the residents here and of adjacent sectors, we conceptualised the bazaar."

Bhutani Johari Bazaar, surrounded by residential sectors and some of the best projects, is expected to become the centre of attraction for people looking to get into serious shopping. Covering a total area of 26.8 acres, the commercial project provides Business space (MyPod), food courts (FoodZania), retail shops and a futuristic gaming zone (Bolt). Some of the highlights of the project include one of North India's tallest commercial tower, 50 level iconic towers, one of North India's largest musical fountain, Leed platinum-certified building, and the office towers designed as a vertical campus.

