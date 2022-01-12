Big Bazaar collaborates with Ercess Live to take on Big Basket

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/TPT): Ercess Live, a Bangalore-based event MarTech startup has signed a contract with Big Bazaar to help them market their new home delivery services across the South Indian market.

The brand will be leveraging its huge network of influencers in India and a variety of marketing strategies to help Big Bazaar take on the likes of Big Basket, and Jio Mart.

The contract was signed in the month of December 2021 and is planned to bring in action around the middle of January 2022. Under this collaboration, Big Bazaar is preparing to provide its customers with exceptional shopping offers, benefits of which can be redeemed at the time of checkout.

Ercess Live will be handling the overall aspect of Influencer Marketing for this collaboration. The MarTech startup is targeting a variety of influencers ranging from Micro to Macro including a lot of Mom-preneurs, mom-bloggers, and food bloggers especially as they are very relevant to the segment.

Talking about the current market situation, the founder of Ercess Live Vishal Jaiswal says, "We are seeing a rapid increase and adaption of influencer marketing among many big brands across the world. The entire industry is effectively making its transition from the processes of traditional marketing to influencer marketing to reach a larger and much broader audience. I believe that within this decade, influencer marketing will surpass the paid advertisement segment completely." He further added, "We are glad to collaborate with Big Bazaar to launch their Q-commerce segment."

In an attempt to use their resources in helping to safeguard mother nature, Ercess Live is also working on their initiative where they are planting a tree for every subscription they sell.

Prior to this collaboration, Ercess Live has already worked with a large number of big companies across India and had even manifested a strong foothold in the International markets. According to their reports, they have worked with 700 brands and managed campaigns worth millions of dollars to date. It also has a wide range of marketing products that can be used by event organizers to promote and sell their event tickets. As a leading MarTech startup, Ercess Live is bringing very creative marketing strategies to the table to help brands and businesses manage their event marketing from a central system effectively.

