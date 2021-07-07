Big Bazaar comes up with biggest savings offer "Sabse Badi Savings"

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Big Bazaar, India's leading hypermarket chain, announced today the country's biggest savings on monthly shopping compared to any other retailer - 'Sabse Badi Savings'.

Customers get a chance to save big on monthly groceries and daily essentials by shopping from their nearest Big Bazaar store or shopping online at (https://shop.bigbazaar.com), the Big Bazaar App, and even through WhatsApp.

With exciting offers across food and other important categories, the 'Sabse Badi Savings' will be live from 30th June to 11th July 2021, allowing the customers to get groceries, juices, fruits, and vegetables at low and affordable prices.

Over the last 2 decades, Big Bazaar has enhanced shopping for the Indian customer by focusing on affordability and accessibility. Aiming to offer maximum value to its customers with events like Har Din Lowest prices, Wednesday Bazaar, Monthly Bachat Bazaar, Big Bazaar has time and again proven this true.

This time, with 'Sabse Badi Savings', yet again Big Bazaar reiterates its core promise to its customers - Savings. In addition, customers will also get 5 kg Atta free on shopping of Rs. 2000 in-store as well as online.

"At Big Bazaar, we have perfected the promise of giving the best value to our customers. One of the most important budget planning in any Indian family is for the Monthly grocery shopping list. "Sabse Badi Savings" is a value promise created for every Indian household, understanding their requirement, and giving them biggest saving on their monthly budget," said Pawan Sarda, CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group.

Apart from great offers on home essentials, kitchenware & electronics, there is also a new range launch in clothing that will delight every shopper. Customers can avail all these offers from the safety of their homes by choosing to shop at the Big Bazaar app (available on Android and iOS stores) or on the online store (https://shop.bigbazaar.com) and get all their requirements delivered to their doorstep.

Offer Highlights:

Saffola Gold Blended Oil 5 L Pet MRP Rs. 1270 Offer Price Rs. 1190

Aashirvaad Select Wheat Atta 5 kg MRP Rs. 270 Offer Price Rs. 239

Rin Detergent Powder Advance Pp 7 kg MRP Rs. 525 Save Rs. 100

Mamy Poko Baby Diaper Pants L Pp 74P/80P MRP Rs. 1249 Save Rs. 400

Britannia Good Day Cashew 600G MRP Rs. 120 Save Rs. 30

Bournvita 750G/Horlicks Chocolate Bib 1 kg MRP Rs. 330/380 Save Rs. 45/60

Kissan Ketchup 950G MRP Rs. 120 Save Rs. 27

Tata Ctc Tea Gold Pp 1 kg MRP Rs. 625 Save Rs. 140

Red Label Tea Natural Care Pp 1 kg MRP Rs. 570 Save Rs. 120

Big Bazaar is the flagship hypermarket retail chain from Future Group and is present in over 150 cities across the country. The Group also operates Big Bazaar GenNxt which integrates superior shopping experiences with innovations such as interactive digital screens, sit-down checkouts, and smart customer service.

Big Bazaar promises to offer the 'Har Din Lowest Price' with a massive price drop on over 1,500 every day-use items at all the stores in the country. It also offers a host of value-added services like home delivery, fast billing, and grinding flour amongst others. Big Bazaar has created mega shopping properties like Sabse Saste Din, Public Holiday Sale, Smart Search, Wednesday Bazaar, and Great Indian Home Festival which empowers the customers to shop the best at the lowest price.

