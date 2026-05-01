VMPL New Delhi [India], May 1: Binance Research, the market research arm of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has recently published a new weekly market commentary titled "Superapps Expand Crypto's Pie." The commentary examines how crypto platforms are increasingly evolving beyond trading venues into broader financial ecosystems. The commentary highlights a structural shift in crypto's growth trajectory as the industry expands beyond trading into payments, tokenized assets, AI, and social integrations. As per Binance Research, "Crypto is entering a phase where growth is no longer only about trading digital asset spot and derivatives. Multi-asset expansion, payments, tokenization, event markets, AI and social integrations are widening crypto's pie (addressable market) into areas that previously sat outside it. This has made app-layer aggregation more valuable and making the case for financial super apps. Three things have come together: stablecoins as a unified settlement layer, broader regulatory coverage, and products backed by crypto rails hitting meaningful scale."

"Crypto exchanges are well positioned, as they already control users, liquidity, and distribution. Execution will be the real test. Payments and stablecoins are emerging as the first key vector, while expanding product coverage with AI and social layers will determine whether supply translates into sustained user habit," added Binance Research. What's Happening As per the report, the crypto's addressable market is rapidly widening, with activity increasingly moving into sectors that previously sat outside the ecosystem. While crypto exchanges today represent an estimated US$55B market, adjacent sectors such as global financial services (~US$36T), payments (~US$788B), and social platforms (~US$208B) point to significant untapped opportunity.

Why This Is Different From Prior Cycles The super app logic has existed in crypto for years. What is different in 2026 is that the surrounding product space is now large enough for aggregation to pay. In earlier cycles, trading was mature, but the adjacent layer was thin: stablecoins were small, tokenized assets were conceptual, payment rails were not institutional, and the regulatory perimeter did not support a broad product set under one roof. Each of those constraints has loosened. A key enabler of this shift is the rapid rise of stablecoins as a unified settlement layer. Stablecoin circulating supply has surpassed US$320B, with monthly on-chain volumes reaching US$7.2T, briefly exceeding the U.S. ACH network earlier this year. This signals increasing relevance beyond crypto-native activity.

Regulation has moved alongside it. The GENIUS Act, signed in July 2025, set a federal framework for stablecoin issuance in the U.S. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has publicly described the super-app model, where a broad set of products can sit under one license, as consistent with where regulation is heading. This matters because it widens the range of products that can credibly sit inside the same interface without a patchwork of separate legal entities. Furthermore, the growth in the space itself is opening several multi-dimensional possibilities. For instance, on-chain RWAs have scaled above US$25B today, turning tokenized treasuries, private credit, and commodities from conceptual pilots into distributable products. The global crypto ownership base reached 741M, and weekly app users are running at near 3x their 2023 base. Each of these is a piece of evidence that the crypto market's surface area is expanding.

The Exchange-Led Route The report notes that crypto exchanges remain structurally well positioned within this evolving landscape, as multiple financial services can be built on a shared wallet and settlement layer. This reduces the cost of adding new products, enabling exchanges to scale beyond trading into RWAs and other on-chain financial services more efficiently than traditional platforms. Furthermore, among emerging use cases, payments are seen as the most immediate adoption vector. End-user stablecoin payments are running at an annualized US$390B, up over 100% year-on-year, with B2B payments rising 733% and card-linked stablecoin spending increasing 673%. Despite this growth, consumer payments still account for a relatively small share of overall stablecoin activity, indicating further room for expansion.

In the commentary, Binance Research concludes: "the next leg of growth may come less from simply deepening a trading niche and more from widening into payments, real-world assets, and other financial surfaces... The test is the same in each case: whether users keep coming back." The full report, "Superapps Expand Crypto's Pie," is now available on Binance Research. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)