BlamGlam aspires to be the one-stop destination for entertainment news

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI/Heylin Spark): BlamGlam is a PR and entertainment agency that keeps you connected with the entertainment world.

With the current pandemic and the rising cortisol levels, entertainment serves as relaxation therapy. It lightens your mood and drifts you away from the chaos, anxiety, and stress levels that you might be dealing with.

With BlamGlam, you can always stay updated about your favorite celebrities, latest music releases, fashion world, Hollywood news, Bollywood masalas, and so on. BlamGlam not only helps you with the industry news but also lets you grow to be a part of the industry.

The team welcomes the artists to create a portfolio on their website and showcase their work. Besides, the team also helps the artist to connect with their target audience through their Advertising and PR services.

The digital era has overruled the conventional marketing methods forcing the brands to adapt to digital marketing methods. BlamGlam is a part of seospace.co that helps solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, and business personnel in the brand-building process.

With Social Media Marketing, Social Media Management, Portfolio Creation, PPC Marketing, Insta Marketing, YouTube Marketing, Website Designing for Web Portfolio, and IMDB Registration services, they have helped several clients grow their business. The professionals understand the client's requirements and crafts a marketing plan to achieve the objectives. Not only that, they value every client and customize the services as per the requirements.

In the showbiz industry, celebrities steal the limelight leaving the small artists unnoticed. Kumar Anurag, the Founder of BlamGlam believes that talent has no religion and gender. All the artists must get a fair chance to showcase their abilities and be noticed. With a stronghold on PR and marketing, the Founder along with his creative team helps the entertainment artists in building brand presence and managing online reputation.

BlamGlam plans to expand its services in the fashion segment in the upcoming years. Currently, the fashion services are limited only to photo shoots, fashion shows, and directions. With a few renowned fashion experts and industry professionals like Suman Guha, BlamGlam envisions setting up its fashion consultancy. The experts will share the fashion insights with the fashionistas to help them be the trendsetter. BlamGlam is likewise planning to increase its online presence besides building its offline brand identity.

Visit (https://blamglam.com/) to stay tuned with the latest news from the music world, Bollywood industry, and the Hollywood world.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)