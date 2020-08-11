BLS International Services Ltd. enters into strategic alliance with Egypt Govt. Associate

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSE and NSE listed BLS International Services Limited have signed an exclusive agreement with AI Wafi Governmental Services Corporation on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) which is responsible for Legalization of documents for the Egyptians living in the diaspora.

Any Egyptians living abroad must get its document attested by different Authority, Local Embassy and MOFA, Egypt. BLS International Services Ltd. will be establishing and delivering key value services under the contract. It is expected to have a yearly count of 12,000 applications.

BLS International Services, a specialist service provider of Visa, Passport, Attestation and Citizen Services to the Governments and diplomatic missions globally recently announced excellent consolidated financial results for the First quarter ended on 30th June 2020.

An acknowledged leader in the provision of Government to Citizen (G2C) services, BLS International Services Limited has earned itself an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in its domain of expertise.

This quest for excellence has seen its growth exponentially, over the last twelve years, to establish itself as a partner of choice for client governments worldwide. Leveraging its dominant position and business opportunities in rapid-growth markets, the organization is now poised to drive transformational developments in the G-to-C Business globally.

With client governments located in multiple political, financial and economic systems and adhering to diverse regulations and cultural practices, BLS International has been able to fulfill a wide range of dynamic requirements. They have addressed these challenges effectively to ensure the success of all engagements in the global marketplace.

Some of their prestigious clients include Ministry of External Affairs - Govt. of India, United Arab Emirates - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Government of Spain.

For the Quarter from April to June FY21, Operational Revenue stood at Rs 52.15 crores in Q1 FY21. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic the Operations for Visa and Consular services were closed during the April and May 2020. Limited Operations with regards to Consular Services were resumed partially during June 2020. The G2C (Punjab Business) also resumed operations during month of May 2020 after Curfew was lifted in the state of Punjab in phased manner.

The Corporate Business Correspondent Operations grew from Rs. 3.07 Cr. to Rs. 5.24 Cr. during Q1 FY 2021 in comparison to Q1 FY 2020. Company realigned its expenses by rationalizing its operating Costs in line with the scale of operations resulting in to maintaining the positive EBITDA margins at 11%. Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 3.91 crore in Q1 FY21.

"With the phase wise lifting of lockdown, the company has started reopening of its offices in a phase wise manner with limited staff strength following the required social distancing norms and various advisories by the Government and Health authorities," said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, while commenting on the future plans.

The Company expects to reach Pre-COVID-19 level of operations by Q4 FY 2021 subject to resumption of international travel operations. The Company expects to improve the EDITDA margin percentage by adapting rationalization of cost. Company is actively bidding for various tender of Visa Outsourcing Services and Tech enabled Govt. to Citizen (G2C) Services to further grow the Revenues.

The Company has strengthened its Balance Sheet over the previous years by making the Company Debt Free with healthy Cash and Balances. Taking advantage of the strength of the Balance Sheet, the company is looking at opportunities for Inorganic growth in Tech-Enabled services to enhance the EBIDTA substantially in future.

BLS International's rapid growth trajectory has been catalyzed by harnessing the infinite power of modern technology. As a strategic partner to sensitive clients, it deploys best-in-class technology to provide solutions to governments across the globe so that they can transform the way they deliver services to citizens.

They aim to leverage innovations in technology to help their clients augment service improvements and responsiveness to their citizens; maximize productivity and efficiency of their service processes, and use the power of the digital revolution to empower their citizens.

BLS International have created proprietary technology platform especially for robustness and scalability while maintaining the utmost security of client data. The strength of their technology deployment has significantly enhanced their ability to manage complex workflows for huge volumes of data and applications supported by state-of-the-art security measures. BLS International is also the Fortune Asia's prestigious "Best Under A Billion" Company award winner.

The company plans inorganic acquisitions of some companies engaged in the similar line of business. Looking to the positive developments and relaxations in COVID situations, the company would do exceedingly well and according to market sources investors should keep an eye for investments in this scrip at current attractive levels.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)