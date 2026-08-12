Blue Dart celebrates Raksha Bandhan with #YaadonKaBandhan campaign NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Every Raksha Bandhan celebrates a bond built on memories, traditions and shared moments. While families may now live across different cities and states, the festival continues to bring siblings together through Rakhis, gifts and heartfelt gestures. This festive season, Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, is celebrating these cherished connections through its #YaadonKaBandhan campaign. As part of the campaign, Blue Dart has introduced special Rakhi Express shipping offers to help customers send festive packages conveniently across India. Valid from 27 July to 28 August 2026, the offer provides special flat rates on Domestic Priority shipments weighing up to 2.5 kg and discounts of up to 50% on eligible international shipments weighing between 0.5 kg and 3 kg. Customers can use the service to send Rakhis, personalised gifts and festive packages across Blue Dart's extensive domestic network.

Through the campaign, Blue Dart aims to make festive shipping more accessible while ensuring that every package is handled with care and delivered with the speed, reliability and precision associated with its express network. Offer Details*: Period: 27th July to 23rd August - 0.5 Kg �' Rs. 200 - 1 Kg �' Rs. 400 - 1.5 Kg �' Rs. 600 - 2 Kg �' Rs. 800 - 2.5 Kg �' Rs. 1000 Period: 24th August to 28th August - 0.5 Kg �' Rs. 300 - 1 Kg �' Rs. 500 - 1.5 Kg �' Rs. 700 - 2 Kg �' Rs. 900 - 2.5 Kg �' Rs. 1100 *The offer is applicable only to Domestic Priority shipments. Taxes and other applicable charges, if any, will be additional. Terms and conditions apply.

International Shipments (27th July - 28th August) - Campaign Discount �' Up to 50% - Weight Break �' 0.5 Kg - 3 Kg *Custom Duty, Taxes and other applicable charges, if any, will be additional. Terms and conditions apply. As families increasingly celebrate festivals across distances, dependable logistics plays an important role in ensuring that traditions continue uninterrupted. Supported by its integrated air and ground network, Blue Dart continues to connect people, businesses and communities across the country through reliable and time-definite delivery solutions. The limited-period offer is available across Blue Dart-DHL retail stores and Franchisee Collection Centres. Customers can also avail of free doorstep pickup by booking through Blue Dart's website or Customer Care, subject to service availability.

For further details, customers may visit their nearest Blue Dart-DHL retail store, contact Blue Dart Customer Care at 022 4061 1234, or email customerservice@bluedart.com. For more information or to book a shipment, visit www.bluedart.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)