BML Munjal University commences undergraduate admissions through BMU-SAT Entrance Test

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the wake of board exams for Class 12th students being cancelled by the government, BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, is all set to begin with undergraduate admissions, based on BMU-SAT, a standardised test organised by the university, for the academic year 2021-22.

An aptitude test, BMU-SAT is aimed at determining an applicant's propensity to succeed in various undergraduate programmes at BMU, and the student can enroll in advance for an undergraduate programme of preference prior to the CBSE results being announced.

To smoothen the admissions process for students and in an effort to rid them of the uncertainty revolving around their career due to the pandemic, the university has decided to implement certain measures such as rolling out the provisional offers of admission based on BMU-SAT's result.

BMU-SAT is a 120-mins digitally proctored exam processed by Mercer-Mettl, that the candidates can take from the comfort of their homes (given the availability of required computer system specifications), secondly, it'll help BMU extend provisional offers of admission based on the performance in entrance exams such as JEE/SAT/LSAT to suitable applicants.

Commenting on the launch, Shuchika Vinayak, Asst. Director-Admissions, BMU said, "BMU-SAT is carefully crafted to assess a student's qualitative, verbal ability and logical reasoning. BMU is mindful of the difficult year that the Class 12th students have had, with the transition to online learning and the uncertainty around their Class 12th exams and then the results. Through the BMU-SAT, our university is trying to help students take control of some decisions and ensure a way forward for their careers."

Admissions into any programme of preference at BMU such as B.Tech, BBA, B.A. LLB, B.A. (Hons) Economics and B.Com (Hons) would be based on the performance in the BMU-SAT. In addition, applicants applying for the BMU-SAT, can also take other national level tests such as JEE & LSAT. Upon applying, the applicant will receive the BMU-SAT date and time along with relevant instructions to attempt the online test successfully.

The eligibility criteria for the application includes Class 12th and the standardised test scores as mentioned on the website www.bmu.edu.infor UG admissions.

Named after the late Founder-Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills.

The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge.

The various undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral programmes offered in the University are: Ph.D, MBA, B.Tech, BBA, B.A. (Hons) Economics, B.Com (Hons), B.A., LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.)

BMU's School of Management has been ranked 37th among all management institutions across India in the NIRF Rankings 2020.

For more information, log in to www.bmu.edu.in.

