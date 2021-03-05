BML Munjal University to admit students through BMU-SAT entrance test

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, today announced the BMU-SAT (Standard Aptitude Test), an online entrance examination to admit students to its undergraduate programmes.

The new aptitude test, starting this year, is aimed at determining an applicant's propensity to succeed in various undergraduate programmes at BMU, and gauges school students' readiness for university education to an undergraduate programme of preference at the university.

BMU-SAT score would help a candidate beat the competition by securing early admission in his/her preferred programme. Applicants can start applying before or along with the national-level entrance exams to gain first mover advantage. Admissions are open for B Tech, BBA, BA LLB (H), BBA LLB (H), BCom (H) and BA (H)

Admissions into any programme of preference at BMU like B Tech, BBA, BA LLB would be based on the performance in the BMU-SAT. In the interest of health and safety of candidates, the university will allow candidates to attempt BMU-SAT from their location. In addition, applicants applying for the BMU-SAT, can also take up other national level tests such as JEE and CLAT, the candidate's programme of interest. Upon applying, the applicant will receive the BMU-SAT date and time along with relevant instructions to attempt the online test successfully.

"As we are gearing-up to open admissions for the undergraduate courses at BMU, the BMU-SAT exam is designed to gauge the scholastic capability of the students and prepare for a university education at BMU. BMU-SAT will serve as an alternative route for students to get admission into undergraduate programmes at BMU. Given how grade inflation is rising in the country, it's time for educational institutions to switch to a new format. These competitive exams will eventually help attract teaching and research talent apart from the collaboration with the industry for placements," said Dr Ziya Uddin, Assistant Dean - Admissions & Associate Professor with BML Munjal University, commenting on the launch.

The eligibility criteria for the application would be a 10+2 and standardised test scores as per university admissions' criteria mentioned on the website (https://www.bmu.edu.in) for UG admissions as well. Admissions will be purely on the basis of merit and aptitude.

The core focus at the school is every individual student's personal transformation. The University brings together outstanding academics, industry professionals, experienced researchers and the latest facilities to deliver a unique hands-on and multi-disciplinary learning experience.

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills.

The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions to become a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge.

The various undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral programmes offered in the University are: PhD, MBA, BTech, BBA, BA (Hons) Economics, B. Com (Hons), BA, LLB (Hons.), BBA, LLB (Hons.)

The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 37th among all management institutions across India in the NIRF Rankings 2020.

For more information, log in to(https://www.bmu.edu.in)

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)