Bolt.Earth launches Open EV Charging Platform to enable and support the growing EV Adoption in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI/PNN): Bolt.Earth has announced the launch of its (https://bolt.earth/bolt-open-charging-platform) Open EV Charging Platform that aims to integrate country-wide charging points into a single platform. This initiative seeks to fulfill the growing demand for charging points in India and make charging accessible to all. With the launch, Bolt.Earth will also position itself as a one-stop shop for EV users to find and use charging points across India.

With a robust verification process, an industry-first peer-to-peer validation system and AI-driven anomaly & fraud detection products, Bolt.Earth's charging network is optimized for both users and hosts. Already giving access to over 20k+ charging points on the network and having completed successful integrations with over 20+ EV manufacturers, charger OEMs and mobile applications, the Bolt.Earth's Open EV Charging platform is designed to connect with the growing number of EV drivers and make range anxiety a thing of the past while drastically improving the charging experience of EV users.

Through their Open EV Charging Platform, the company has invited charging point manufacturers, fleet operators, top EV makers to add their charging points to the ever-expanding Bolt.Earth network. The EV tech company also called on third-party, app-based service providers to integrate Bolt.Earth's charging services within their own apps to facilitate EV charging for users.

"We are extremely excited to launch the Open EV charging Platform which has already seen a lot of success from Tier-1 two-wheeler EV manufacturers and third party service apps such as Park+, Highway Delite, and Log9. We believe this is critical for the country to ensure interoperability between different charging networks and pave the way for a more unified energy consumption structure for EV users, irrespective of 2 wheeler, 3 Wheeler or 4 Wheeler EVs", said Bolt.Earth's Head of Product Chaitanya Chaudhari

With EV sales in India starting to hit an inflection point in terms of adoption, the demand for charging points is growing rapidly. Bolt.Earth's Open EV charging Platform is aimed at fulfilling this demand for EV charging at home and in public places, by aggregating charging points on a single app for users. The platform is a two-sided open engagement that will also allow charging point hosts to tap into the demand for their respective charging points.

The platform will enable EV manufacturers and charging point hosts to reach EV charging consumers with ease. Bolt.Earth also extends its software stack -- which includes the Bolt EV charging app and charger management system or CMS -- to manufacturers and hosts so they can track their charging points' health and consumption in real-time.

For third party apps, the Open EV Charging Platforms offers a path to enhancing their in-app offerings by adding EV charging as a value-added service. Bolt.Earth will offer its APIs and SDKs to service providers, allowing them to integrate charging services in their apps.

Bolt.Earth is on a mission to push emerging markets toward cleaner mobility. Today, the company is the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solution provider in India, with 20k+ charging points in 500+ cities and counting! Bolt.Earth offers EV charging solutions for individuals, businesses, real estate operators, and the government, and is currently servicing 100k+ users each month.

