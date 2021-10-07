Bomma Satya Prasad Institutes contribute towards development of the youth through advanced courses and right education

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/ATK): Bridging the gap of quality education and redirecting to greater employment opportunities, India's leading institution for growth and development, The Bomma Group of Institutions is brilliantly contributing towards a brighter future for the students under its umbrella, Bomma Rajeshwara Rao Educational Welfare Society.
The institute aims to establish a strong foothold by guiding the youth towards a better future with right knowledge and education.
Established in 2006 by the visionary Bomma Satya Prasad, the Bomma Group of Institutions in a very little time has established its name as one of the leading educational institutions of India and appointed Director for Human Rights Observer Telangana State.
Under the leadership of Bomma Satya Prasad, the institution goes synonymous with excellence in the field of higher education. The progression of the Bomma Group in academic activities and its infrastructure improvement has made it one of the best institutions across the Telangana region.
The group administered by Bomma Satya Prasad and runs an array of institutions under its umbrella that cater to different fields. With a sheer commitment to take the institution on a global podium in the education industry, Bomma Group has various institutions including the Bomma Institute of Technology and Science (est. 2006), Bomma Institute of Informatics (est. 2008), Bomma II-Shift Polytechnic (est. 2009), Bomma Institute of Pharmacy (est. 2010) and Bomma Brilliant Grammar School (est. 2011).
The primary mission of the coveted institute remains to educate students from every nook and corner of India including those from rural areas of the country. In the changing times and the new normal of working from home, even studying from home has become a trend in the education sector. Never compromising on the quality, the Bomma Group of Institutions is providing technical education and is working towards innovative research capabilities with ethical conduct.
Sri Bomma Satya Prasad has his vision of providing valuable human resources across different industries. Speaking about the same, he said, "The aspiring engineers, technicians, medical professionals can set a right example only when they are provided with an education that has appropriate standards and amenities. That's what the Bomma Group of Institutions has been doing for a couple of years." Moreover, the educational institute has several courses to offer including B.Tech, M.Tech, B.Pharmacy, M.Pharmacy, MBA, MCA and other diploma courses.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
