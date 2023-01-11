BondsIndia.com completes 10,000+ trades, crosses 1,00,000+ customers and achieves Rs 3,000+ crore turnover

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/SRV): BondsIndia.com, India's first and one of the fastest growing online bonds platforms has completed 10,000 online trades with more than Rs 3,000 crore turnover. The platform has more than 1,00,000 registered customers and seen approx. 15% retail participation. BondsIndia is bootstrapped and is also the first online debt platform to have license since day one of the operations i.e. 10th September 2021. From day one, BondsIndia.com is providing a fair and transparent, fully integrated e-business platform for hassle free buying and selling of Fixed Income securities that uses a unique technology driven model to simplify the complex beats of fixed income securities for retail investors, banks, corporate and others.

Ankit Gupta, Founder, BondsIndia.com said, "These numbers are the testimony to our transparent and fair practices. What started as a business idea and a small team of 3 is now a full grown entity of 100+ people thriving and making our presence in the bonds market of India. BondsIndia always believed in working under a regulated system so didn't wait for the guidelines and acquired the exchange membership from the day one of the operations, becoming the first online debt platform of India to receive the license. Considering today's situation wherein other players are struggling to follow guidelines and comply with current mandates, we have our backend ready for new guidelines."

Ankit further added, "We further wish to streamline and democratize fixed-income investments for the diverse populace. Our focus for this year is more retail participation as they don't have access to many financial investment options and also enable financial inclusion for all income categories staying in 3 and 4 tier cities through reasonable and objective guidance."

On this development, Puneet Aggarwal, Founder, BondsIndia.com said, "We are using cutting edge technology and innovation to bring complete transparency for investors with real-time insights and price discovery. Our AI based platform provides direct trade options for bonds, fixed income securities such as 54EC bonds, fixed deposits, and IPO which has helped in getting wider retail participation. Our awareness programmes are helping us disrupt the bonds market and streamlining fixed investments for the diverse participants across India."

BondsIndia is having tech integration with Indian Clearing Corporation Limited (ICCL) and BSE to provide real time online trade settlement i.e. no counterparty risk is involved. Bonds India has eased the access to India's largest library of Bonds listed on SEBI for the potential online trade and is proud to be India's first Debt broking license holder certified by SEBI. The company is a compliance approved platform where KYC happens directly by the exchange through Pan and Aadhaar numbers i.e. no need to upload any documents for approval.

BondsIndia.com is a brand of Launchpad Fintech Private Limited. BSE has also recently awarded the company for "Technological Innovation for Promoting Retail Trading in Corporate Bonds''. Recently won "Rising Star - Investment of the Company '' award in the 3rd Annual BFSI Technology Excellence Awards 2022. The KPMG team was the jury. Recently won "Investment Leader of the Year Award '' and "Most Innovative Investment Management Company of the Year '' award at BFSI Leadership Awards 22. The jury was team KPMG.

