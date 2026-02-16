SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI) has officially announced the upcoming Borivali Design Fair (BDF) 2026, a vibrant, open-for-all, multi-day festival celebrating design, innovation, culture, and community engagement. The three-day festival will be held from 17th to 19th February 2026 at Aditya College of Business Management, Borivali West, bringing together students, industry leaders, creators, entrepreneurs, and the wider community on a shared platform of ideas and expression.

The 2026 edition is proudly supported by Title Sponsor - Sumit Group, strengthening the festival's vision of building a large-scale platform for creativity, innovation, and community participation.

Positioned as one of Mumbai's leading college-led public festivals, Borivali Design Fair has evolved into a dynamic ecosystem where creativity meets collaboration and education connects with real-world innovation. Designed as an inclusive and accessible platform, the festival invites participation from across age groups and professional backgrounds, reinforcing its identity as a community-driven cultural movement.