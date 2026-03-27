NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 27: BPTP Limited has been recognised as an "IGBC Green Crusader" by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) at the 4th Edition of the CII-IGBC GreenTech Summit 2026, held on 18 March 2026 in New Delhi.

The recognition marks BPTP's successful registration of its projects -- Green Oaks Commercial 1 & 2, District Walk D, and Club 81 -- under the prestigious IGBC Green Building Rating System, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable and future-ready development.

The summit brought together stakeholders from the construction, real estate, and climate-tech sectors to discuss developments in the climate-tech ecosystem.

Commenting on the recognition, Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP Limited, said, "We acknowledge the recognition by IGBC for our projects registered under the Green Building Rating System. BPTP has incorporated sustainability-related features in select developments, in accordance with applicable standards. This recognition pertains to the registration of these projects under the IGBC Green Building Rating System."