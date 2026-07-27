BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: At The Foundery FWD, the inaugural investor showcase by The Foundery--a venture builder co-founded by Kishore Biyani, Nikhil Kamath and Ronnie Screwvala--18 consumer businesses made their public debut before a curated room of investors, founders, and industry leaders. Built during The Foundery's 90-day residential programme, some of these brands will now take their first step into the market space through Broadway's experiential retail stores. Spanning health & wellness, beauty, fashion & lifestyle, F & B, and consumer tech, the brands will get their first chance to test products in a live retail setting -- letting customers discover and experience them across Broadway stores nationwide.

Sankalp Kathuria, Co-Founder and CEO, Broadway, shared, "We are super excited to be the launch partner for The Foundery. Broadway, as a concept, is a launchpad where we work with a large number of next-generation brands, taking them from build to shelf to distribution, offering brands a floor, a customer and a route to market from the day it is ready. Our team has evaluated each of these brands, and a lot of them are a perfect fit for Broadway. We're looking forward to these brands' growth as they embark upon this new journey with Broadway." Participating brands will be offered time-bound shelf space through a simple commercial model that covers rent, utilities, housekeeping, storage, and in-store operations. Rather than investing upfront in a permanent retail presence or long-term leases, founders can validate customer demand, observe buying behaviour, and refine their offering before scaling further.

"Too often, founders build a product first and start looking for distribution later. We've always believed those conversations should begin much earlier. Broadway allows our founders to take what they've built over the last 90 days and put it in front of real consumers from day one. That's the kind of ecosystem we want to build around entrepreneurship," said Kishore Biyani, co-founder of The Foundery. With decades of experience building mass-market retail in India, Biyani brings practical operating wisdom that helps founders make the right trade-offs early on. Nikhil Kamath, Founder & investor, added, "The most interesting consumer brands of the next decade will be built in India, for India first, and then for the world. But that only happens if founders get a real shot at India first. Broadway is where they get that shot, on a shelf, with a real customer, before anything else."

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